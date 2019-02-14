Chinese phones with built-in malware sold in Africa

Globenim said: Wow you can install generic apps on generic Android phones.



And you wonder why they call Western propganda fakenews Click to expand...

Android system is not safe at all when you can install application that can contain the most crudest & impure things with many types of viruses.Think about non-technical people. Why should we educate them on how to operate their phones?Apple (American Company) makes it impossible for virus to take control of your iPhone. Even a little baby is safe on it!! Give a baby iPhone & be assured of no danger, there is so many protective and security features!!!!