rent4country
BANNED
- Jul 31, 2020
- 270
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Chinese phones with built-in malware sold in Africa
The malicious code could sign owners up to subscription services without permission.
www.bbc.com
[comment] And you wonder why we say, Chinese tech is a security risk?
Malware which signed users up to subscription services without their permission has been found on thousands of mobiles sold in Africa.
Anti-fraud firm Upstream found the malicious code on 53,000 Tecno handsets, sold in Ethiopia, Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana and South Africa.
Manufacturer Transsion told Buzzfeed it was installed in the supply chain without its knowledge.
Upstream said it was taking advantage of the "most vulnerable".
"The fact that the malware arrives pre-installed on handsets that are bought in their millions by typically low-income households tells you everything you need to know about what the industry is currently up against," said Geoffrey Cleaves, head of Upstream's Secure-D platform.
The Triada malware found by the firm on the Android smartphones installs malicious code known as xHelper which then finds subscription services and submits fraudulent requests on behalf of users, doing so invisibly and without the user's knowledge.
If the request is successful, it consumes pre-paid airtime, the only way to pay for digital services in many developing countries.
In total, Upstream found what it described as "suspicious activity" on more than 200,000 Tecno smartphones.
Last edited: