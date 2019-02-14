What's new

Chinese phones with built-in malware sold in Africa

Chinese phones with built-in malware sold in Africa

The malicious code could sign owners up to subscription services without permission.
[comment] And you wonder why we say, Chinese tech is a security risk?

Malware which signed users up to subscription services without their permission has been found on thousands of mobiles sold in Africa.

Anti-fraud firm Upstream found the malicious code on 53,000 Tecno handsets, sold in Ethiopia, Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana and South Africa.

Manufacturer Transsion told Buzzfeed it was installed in the supply chain without its knowledge.
Upstream said it was taking advantage of the "most vulnerable".

"The fact that the malware arrives pre-installed on handsets that are bought in their millions by typically low-income households tells you everything you need to know about what the industry is currently up against," said Geoffrey Cleaves, head of Upstream's Secure-D platform.

The Triada malware found by the firm on the Android smartphones installs malicious code known as xHelper which then finds subscription services and submits fraudulent requests on behalf of users, doing so invisibly and without the user's knowledge.
If the request is successful, it consumes pre-paid airtime, the only way to pay for digital services in many developing countries.
In total, Upstream found what it described as "suspicious activity" on more than 200,000 Tecno smartphones.
 
Globenim said:
Wow you can install generic apps on generic Android phones.

And you wonder why they call Western propganda fakenews
Android system is not safe at all when you can install application that can contain the most crudest & impure things with many types of viruses.

Think about non-technical people. Why should we educate them on how to operate their phones?

Apple (American Company) makes it impossible for virus to take control of your iPhone. Even a little baby is safe on it!! Give a baby iPhone & be assured of no danger, there is so many protective and security features!!!!
 
rent4country said:
Did you bother to read the article?
So the usual retarded template response when your retarded propaganda spins/lies are easily destroyed, just DODGING the point and repeating the exact same propaganda spin/lie again as if its still valid and somehow vindicates you?

And you wonder why they call you trolls.

Shehr Abbasi said:
Think about non-technical people.
He is one of them or pretends to be. Otherwise he'd never given me that retarded reply to defend this retarded slander of "Chinese tech" over apps installed on a batch of hardware sold outside of China, on top of posting this retarded American propaganda article.
 
