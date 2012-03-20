Chinese people enjoy SUPREME TRUST in China, Trump breaks our trust in democracy, US democracy is dead

Surya 1 said: As if Chinese have any choice. What else they can do? Slaves have no choice. Click to expand...



Chinese consecutive leaderships and how much GDP growth they contributed to the country

A choice? Haha. In "undemocratic" China, for over 70 years, generations of leaderships, no one is related to another, not a single one in the whole PRC history, but in so called free, democratic India, we see this..