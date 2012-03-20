beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
Chinese people enjoy SUPREME TRUST in China, Trump breaks our trust in democracy. US democracy is dead. China is the future of the world
A choice? Haha. In "undemocratic" China, for over 70 years, generations of leaderships, no one is related to another, not a single one in the whole PRC history, but in so called free, democratic India, we see this..As if Chinese have any choice. What else they can do? Slaves have no choice.
A white man on the internet said it...so...it must be trueChinese people enjoy SUPREME TRUST in China, Trump breaks our trust in democracy. US democracy is dead. China is the future of the world
Also blacks, Indians and Hispanic people I posted here, 99% of foregin expats living in China share similar opinions, Brainwased China bashers mostly have never set their foot in China.A white man on the internet said it...so...it must be true
Like you would post anything contrary to Potemkin Village view of China.Also blacks, Indians and Hispanic people I posted here, 99% of foregin expats living in China share similar opinions, Brainwased China bashers mostly have never set their foot in China.
ummm... @beijingwalker has access to youtube and PDF. So do all other Chinese members here. They are also "extremely special"?Interestingly enough the man has access to YouTube. Only special people have access to YouTube in China. This man must be extremely special.
You do realize that I can find the same amount of youtube videos potentially many more that contradict your world view.Also blacks, Indians and Hispanic people I posted here, 99% of foregin expats living in China share similar opinions, Brainwased China bashers mostly have never set their foot in China.
Am I special? I can also access Youtube, brainwashing really make people become really dumb...Interestingly enough the man has access to YouTube. Only special people have access to YouTube in China. This man must be extremely special.
i post foreign expats living in China, not random people, random westerners know nothing about China yet being brainwashed and hardwired to do China bashing job.It's kinda sad that your belief system is founded upon internet opinions of mostly white random nobodies.
But those dynesty remains in power toll people want. On other hands, Xi declared himself a life time president. None of the Chinese can raise any voice as they are slaves.A choice? Haha. In "undemocratic" China, for over 70 years, generations of leaderships, no one is related to another, not a single one in the whole PRC history, but in so called free, democratic India, we see this..
Chinese consecutive leaderships and how much GDP growth they contributed to the country
Xi didn't, western media did it for him, his tenure ends in 2023.But those dynesty remains in power toll people want. On other hands, Xi declared himself a life time president. None of the Chinese can raise any voice as they are slaves.
Xi didn't, western media did it for him, his tenure ends in 2023.
You have a choice? then why India's economy is just one fifth of China's now? You chose to be like this?Ha ha ha ha. You have to defend him some how. You don't have a choice.
Why Chinese economy is half of that of US? Do you guys choose it?You have a choice? then why India's economy is just one fifth of China's now? You chose to be like this?