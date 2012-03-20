What's new

Chinese people enjoy SUPREME TRUST in China, Trump breaks our trust in democracy, US democracy is dead

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
China
China
Surya 1 said:
As if Chinese have any choice. What else they can do? Slaves have no choice.
A choice? Haha. In "undemocratic" China, for over 70 years, generations of leaderships, no one is related to another, not a single one in the whole PRC history, but in so called free, democratic India, we see this..




Chinese consecutive leaderships and how much GDP growth they contributed to the country
 
cloud4000

cloud4000

Oct 11, 2015
India
United States
Interestingly enough the man has access to YouTube. Only special people have access to YouTube in China. This man must be extremely special. :D
beijingwalker said:
Also blacks, Indians and Hispanic people I posted here, 99% of foregin expats living in China share similar opinions, Brainwased China bashers mostly have never set their foot in China.
Like you would post anything contrary to Potemkin Village view of China.
 
dbc

dbc

Feb 1, 2009
United States
United States
beijingwalker said:
Also blacks, Indians and Hispanic people I posted here, 99% of foregin expats living in China share similar opinions, Brainwased China bashers mostly have never set their foot in China.
You do realize that I can find the same amount of youtube videos potentially many more that contradict your world view.
It's kinda sad that your belief system is founded upon internet opinions of mostly white random nobodies. :coffee:
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
China
China
cloud4000 said:
Interestingly enough the man has access to YouTube. Only special people have access to YouTube in China. This man must be extremely special. :D
Am I special? I can also access Youtube, brainwashing really make people become really dumb...
dbc said:
It's kinda sad that your belief system is founded upon internet opinions of mostly white random nobodies. :coffee:
i post foreign expats living in China, not random people, random westerners know nothing about China yet being brainwashed and hardwired to do China bashing job.
 
S

Surya 1

Aug 6, 2016
India
India
beijingwalker said:
A choice? Haha. In "undemocratic" China, for over 70 years, generations of leaderships, no one is related to another, not a single one in the whole PRC history, but in so called free, democratic India, we see this..




Chinese consecutive leaderships and how much GDP growth they contributed to the country
But those dynesty remains in power toll people want. On other hands, Xi declared himself a life time president. None of the Chinese can raise any voice as they are slaves.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
China
China
Surya 1 said:
But those dynesty remains in power toll people want. On other hands, Xi declared himself a life time president. None of the Chinese can raise any voice as they are slaves.
Xi didn't, western media did it for him, his tenure ends in 2023.
 
