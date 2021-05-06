Chinese overfishing threatens development of West African fishing sector

China’s Monster Fishing Fleet Though not alone in its destructive practices, Beijing’s rapacious fleet causes humanitarian disasters and has a unique military mission.

China’s Monster Fishing Fleet

Though not alone in its destructive practices, Beijing’s rapacious fleet causes humanitarian disasters and has a unique military mission.

From Algeria to Zimbabwe, and everything in between, a weekly roundup of essential news and analysis from across Africa. Written by Johannesburg-based journalist Lynsey Chutel.

China Is Fishing for Trouble at Sea

China’s Hunger for Seafood Is Now Latin America’s Problem

China Could Be in Reach of Hawaii After Kiribati Elects Pro-Beijing President