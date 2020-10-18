Chinese Outbreak Tied to Rule-Breaking Couple Reaches Beijing China’s latest Covid-19 outbreak, centered around a rule-breaking elderly couple enjoying China’s tourist sites, has now spread to the closely-guarded capital city of Beijing and possibly beyond.

