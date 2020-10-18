Tai Hai Chen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 20,815
- -23
- Country
-
- Location
-
Chinese Outbreak Tied to Rule-Breaking Couple Reaches Beijing
China’s latest Covid-19 outbreak, centered around a rule-breaking elderly couple enjoying China’s tourist sites, has now spread to the closely-guarded capital city of Beijing and possibly beyond.
www.bloomberg.com
The flareup that surfaced over the weekend has been tied to two retired university lecturers from Shanghai who started a road trip with several others through the nation’s scenic northwestern provinces in early October, according to media reports. The pathogen proliferated, sparking a handful of local cases in northwestern provinces in recent days.