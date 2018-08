Gwadar goes red - Specabad.



If I was in charge of CPEC in Pakistan and do note this is merely theoretical speculation so don't get your pants in a twist I would give the 'hammer head' in Gwadar to China on 30 year exclusive lease and additional 20 year shared lease giving Chinese 50 year secure investment.



The hammer head is 8 miles of beach and 3 miles in depth with port on the east bay. The hook that connects it to 'mainland' would have secure boundary wall. This leased area of Gwadar could be named 'Specabad' with respect to CPEC. This would encourage Chinese companies and people to move to Specabad and begin converting it into 'Hong Kong' on the Arabian Sea. The target would be to move 250,000 Chinese to Specabad seafront within decade and half. Rest of Gwadar City would be left with Pakistan to develop and would enjoy the multiplier effect from the Specabad like Guangzou did in mainland China adjacent to Hong Kong.



This would pretty well assure 99% success of the long term plan of the CPEC and over few decades would tie Pakistan into the chinese economic miracle. I think this is better than millions of Pakistanis migrating abroad to West in search of jobs suffering along the way.



As Specabad would grow and develop like Hong Kong or Singapore did it would open up rest of Gwadar and transport links with China across Pakistan would buzz with economic activity. This would create fundamental infrastructure, economic, people, social linakages between Pakistan and the worlds greatest largest economy - China.

Fan fcukin tastic. Iof this as a concept. CPEC is not going to go anywhere without massive 'articulating vehicle'. And this is it. Fabulous. Thread I opened back in No 2017. @war&peace etc