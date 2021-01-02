Chinese official account mocks dead in India

Jackdaws said:



More schadenfreude from CCP



View attachment 739552



Just a reminder. This virus originated in China. Here goes -More schadenfreude from CCPJust a reminder. This virus originated in China. Click to expand...

LOL... Another clueless Indian using terrible translation software. Chang an is not legal affair of CPC. Chang an is a city in China but I can bet lousy translation mistaken it as Gong An which is Legal affair commission.Another fake news by Indian. This weibo post is just a minority ignorant Chinese post from city of Chang An. Nothing to do with CPC Official.