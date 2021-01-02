What's new

Chinese official account mocks dead in India

Jackdaws

Jackdaws

Here goes -

More schadenfreude from CCP

IMG-20210503-WA0000.jpg


Just a reminder. This virus originated in China.
 
HostileInsurgent said:
“We chinese support India against covid”, lol.
real face comes off anytime.
Click to expand...
True.

PradoTLC said:
seems like a taste of your own medicine ....




remember to them you people are an inferior and incompetent civilization that can't even take care of it's self...


stop being such cry babies!...and look inwards to improve your selves
Click to expand...
We don't even consider them a civilization. More so since they unleashed a pandemic on the planet.
 
are we supposed to feel bad about this? Indians struck first, Chinese just struck back harder.

the loser isn't always righteous, sometimes the loser is just a weak bully that bit off more than he can chew.
 
Jackdaws said:
Here goes -

More schadenfreude from CCP

View attachment 739552

Just a reminder. This virus originated in China.
Click to expand...
LOL... Another clueless Indian using terrible translation software. Chang an is not legal affair of CPC. Chang an is a city in China but I can bet lousy translation mistaken it as Gong An which is Legal affair commission.

Another fake news by Indian. This weibo post is just a minority ignorant Chinese post from city of Chang An. Nothing to do with CPC Official.
 
PradoTLC said:
remember to them you people are an inferior and incompetent civilization that can't even take care of it's self...
Click to expand...
USA saw this, Italy saw this, many countries saw brutal Wuhan Virus scenes. Doesn’t mean they are weak. we have the world’s largest and fastest vaccination campaign going on right now manufacturing our own vaccines domestically.
 
FairAndUnbiased said:
are we supposed to feel bad about this? Indians struck first, Chinese just struck back harder.

the loser isn't always righteous, sometimes the loser is just a weak bully that bit off more than he can chew.
Click to expand...
Lol. Of course you aren't supposed to feel bad about this. You are supposed to feel good about it. You are enjoying dead Indians because of a virus you unleashed.
 
Beast said:
LOL... Another clueless Indian using terrible translation software. Chang an is not legal affair of CPC.

Another fake news by Indian.
Click to expand...
Then why did you Hu Xijn condemn your “CCPee” official over Twitter that’s banned.
Jackdaws said:
Lol. Of course you aren't supposed to feel bad about this. You are supposed to feel good about it. You are enjoying dead Indians because of a virus you unleashed.
Click to expand...
Chinese should laugh and smile as much as they want, they should. At the end it is a bliss for their eyes seeing poor people dying due to their bio attack. Karma hits back.
 
HostileInsurgent said:
Then why did you Hu Xijn condemn your “CCPee” official over Twitter that’s banned.

Chinese should laugh and smile as much as they want, they should. At the end it is a bliss for their eyes seeing poor people dying due to their bio attack. Karma hits back.
Click to expand...
If you dont know Chinese, dont act as you know what it is talking about from that Chinese article.
 
HostileInsurgent said:
Then why did you Hu Xijn condemn your “CCPee” official over Twitter that’s banned.

Chinese should laugh and smile as much as they want, they should. At the end it is a bliss for their eyes seeing poor people dying due to their bio attack. Karma hits back.
Click to expand...
Such a contrast. Here we give shelter, food and clothing to poor Chinese people. There they enjoy Indians dying from a Chinese virus.
 
