Chinese Nurse sings Henan opera to see patient off



Nurse Li Junshan comes to Wuhan from Henan Province's medical team. When she saw a patient upset, she made a pact with her that when she is discharged from hospital after recovery, she would sing an aria of Henan opera for her in the ward. The patient thanked her and said: "This is a lifetime friendship, unforgettable. You are the heroes of Wuhan." #Coronavirus