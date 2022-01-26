Chinese Nike, Adidas ODMs Have Higher Profit Margins Than Big Brands

(Yicai Global) Jan. 25 -- Chinese firms that manufacture footwear and clothes for renowned international brands such as Nike, Adidas, and Uniqlo can have higher profit margins than their clients based on their supply chain prowess.Ningbo-based Shenzhou International Holdings, which makes sportswear and lingerie for brands such as Nike and Puma, had a 19.6 percent net profit margin in 2021. In 2020, the rate was 22.1 percent.Zhongshan-headquartered Huali Industrial Group, which produces footwear for Converse, Vans, and Ugg, reported a net profit margin of 15.7 percent in the first half of last year. In 2020, the figure was 13.5 percent.It may surprise some that the numbers are higher than those of famous overseas brands. Nike's net profit margin was nearly 12.9 percent in 2021, rising from 6.8 percent. Others logged even smaller numbers. In 2020, Adidas had a net profit margin of 2.2 percent, declining from nearly 8.4 percent.Nike and others can reside at the top of the industrial value chain but they have huge marketing expenses to maintain their brand positioning, which affects their net profits, said Wu Daiqi, chief executive of brand management company Siqisheng.For leading original design manufacturers, some of the important factors are international teams, information systems, as well as investment in research and development, hardware, and talents, said Zhou Yaling, chairperson of apparel company Sabrina.Even though ODMs' gross profits may be lower than those of premium brands,, said Cheng Weixiong, general manager of Shanghai-based Liangqi Brand Management.Shenzhou makes fabrics but also ready-made clothes and can thus cut its transportation costs and delivery time, said Zhou. Moreover, automated production reduces labor costs, the brand chief added.Huali is one of the few ODMs with a complete industrial chain in footwear manufacturing, said Zhou. The firm can make molds, shoe uppers and soles, as well as finished products.ODMs need to match their clients' changing demand. For example, Shenzhou bought special equipment to make lightweight shoe uppers for Nike's Flyknit trainers. The share of Flyknit upper orders rose to make up 6 percent of the firm's revenue in 2016 from 2 percent in 2012. Moreover, Huali became a supplier for Nike after solving a problem related to vulcanized rubber sole shoes in 2012.However, not all ODMs are as profitable. Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings, a Chinese firm that also makes shoes for Nike and Adidas, reported up to 6 percent in net profit margin in recent years. At the lowest, the rate was minus 3 percent."I have seen factories with a long history of cooperation with Nike and Adidas," said Zhou. "But they were later eliminated. Any firm can be excluded if they make no progress and cannot keep up with the times."