Chinese newspaper vents anger at TSMC over new Arizona fab, calling it a ‘dark turn’ for the global semiconductor industry

Chinese nationalist tabloid Global Times has blasted the investment by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) in Arizona as “a dark turn” in the global semiconductor industry, and accused Washington of tricking the world’s most advanced chip maker into setting up a wafer fab in the US.

In an editorial on Friday, the newspaper, which is affiliated with the official People’s Daily, said TSMC’s decision to invest in cutting-edge technology in the US showed that Washington had tricked it, and that the US was stealing from the world’s most important technology in “our Taiwan region” – a reference to Beijing’s claim of sovereignty over the self-ruled island.

Chinese media calls TSMC’s Arizona fab a ‘dark turn’ for the global chip industry

In an editorial on Friday, state-backed Global Times newspaper said the US had ‘tricked’ TSMC into investing in advanced wafer production in the US, and was ‘stealing’ from the company.
Moores law will stagnant at about 1nm while current production node is 3nm. Below 1nm you run into Quantum effects. When technology stagnant China can catch up fast.
 
Skull and Bones said:
US will have control over the export of advanced chips even more.
USA always preach free trade in the spirit of Ricardo and Smith, now how does it got to do with free trade?

When I studied Economics, Smith and Ricardo are enshrined as God. Now should US rewrite the textbook?
 

