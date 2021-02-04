CHINESE NEW YEAR 2021

Zodiac predictions and advice for 2021's Year of the Ox It's Chinese New Year, and a start to the Year of the Ox – specifically the metal ox. In Chinese astrology, there's a 12-year cycle of different zodiac animals, and the ox is in second place after the rat.

By Anne ChengIt's Chinese New Year, and a start to the Year of the Ox – specifically the metal ox.In Chinese astrology, there's a 12-year cycle of different zodiac animals, and the ox is in second place after the rat.This year, those born in the Year of the Ox are apparently offending Tai Sui because their birth years coincide with the current zodiac year. It's one of the few ways to offend Tai Sui, a god that controls people's fortunes, so the offence means you won't be blessed and will receive misfortune instead."The Chinese say, when you offend Tai Sui, one happiness can block three plagues, and without happiness, bad gossip comes. For most, it's best to counteract offending Tai Sui with joyous occasions, like weddings, having babies, and buying property, otherwise be prepared for many changes this year," said feng shui master Mak Ling-ling.These include changes to relationships, jobs, and residences. She further warned that those working with metal have to be more careful of injuries.It's not all bad though. Mak said the ox has two lucky stars that are good for careers, especially for those in the creative industry.She suggested for those born under this zodiac to donate blood or get dental cleaning after the Chinese Lunar New Year period to improve their luck in health. That would represent getting the inevitable "bloodshed" out of the way, and further health misfortunes can be avoided. Otherwise, carrying an accessory of a rat is another option to improve overall luck.A peach blossom tree, a popular Chinese New Year decoration, is placed outside the Hysan Place in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong SAR. /CGTNOther zodiacs also offending Tai Sui are the goat, dragon, dog, and horse.But it's certainly a good year for the monkey – those born under this zodiac are advised to seize marriage and career opportunities as they will have luck in these areas."As for the tiger, it has the sun star, so relevant people doing business with the male gender will reap positive outcomes," Mak said.And it may be a mixed bag of fortunes each year, but regardless of zodiac, improving the feng shui at home is another way to boost your luck. According to Mak, "placing water-grown plants, a God of Wealth statue, or a gold ingot, at the west part of your home, can improve your wealth for this ox year."For love, she also said placing fresh and pretty flowers at the south side of your home can improve your "tao hua" luck, which translates to "peach blossom" luck and represents relationships with others, especially of a romantic nature. As for those who are already satisfied, the feng shui expert said placing pebbles there can help block other romantic opportunities and temptations. But, she warned to not go overboard, or non-romantic relationships may also get affected, and this is especially so, for those who often have to deal with people for work.People offering incense and seeking blessings for Chinese New Year at Wong Tai Sin Temple, Hong Kong SAR. /CGTNMak also cautioned against placing water-grown plants, or anything that represents flow, in the North and South East areas of your home to avoid getting sick."For those who want career promotions, a new job, or studying opportunities, take note of the intellect star position, which is in the east of your home," she said. "Placing four lucky bamboos in a white vase there will improve your luck in those aspects and bring mental clarity."While Mak may be widely sought after, Wong Tai Sin Temple is another popular option for residents to seek predictions and even blessings for the New Year."My forecasts for this year are good. Well, not so much for my husband, but everything else is generally good, so I'm already very satisfied," said Mrs Wong, a local resident.Mrs Wong's husband said he sought a prediction for their daughter because they want her to get married soon. "She's already 30 years old. We were told to keep advising her, though she never listens," he said.Meanwhile, another local resident born in the Year of the Ox was not afraid of offending Tai Sui. "I've come to pray to Tai Sui. I'm not worried. It's most important to rely on yourself and have confidence, then you can overcome many obstacles," she said.And despite everyone's different wants and needs, a common prayer was for the pandemic to be over quickly.