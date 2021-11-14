Chinese New Nursery rhyme song

Go to Taiwan in 2035" goes viral all across the Chinese social media, attracting notice from both sides of the Taiwan strait

"Going to Taiwan in 2035", an online divine tune has attracted great attention from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, so that at the press conference of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on November 10, a reporter asked the spokesperson of the Taiwan Office Zhu Fenglian: Mainland netizens are singing A song called "Go to Taiwan in 2035", does this mean that China has a clear timetable for resolving the Taiwan issue by 2035 or even before 2035? Regarding the reporter's question, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made it clear: First, I have heard this song, the melody is very good, and the lyrics are also very good; second, don't interpret this song too much. It just reflects the beautiful vision of the Chinese people after Taiwan's return to the mainland of the motherland.



The lyrics in this song are all familiar sights in the text, such as Sun Moon Lake, Grandma Bay, Alishan... This song has clear lyrics. The expression expressed the hope that the two sides of the strait can strengthen cultural exchanges, and that the people move around more, and only after moving around can they have feelings. After the feelings increase, the relationship between the two sides of the strait can be as close as a family. Zhu Fenglian said: This song reflects the common aspirations of the 1.4 billion Chinese people. We hope that after the reunification of the motherland, we can enjoy cross-strait delicacies and enjoy the beauty of both sides.



On a serious occasion like the press conference of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, why are reporters interested in this song? The name of this song is "Going to Taiwan in 2035". It was composed and sung by Meng Xudong. In fact, in 2035, we can take the high-speed train to Taiwan, enjoy the scenery of Taiwan, and appreciate the sights of Taiwan.



The meaning of the expression is very simple, but why does this song cause panic on the island of Taiwan? The main problem is the time node of 2035, which hurts the glass hearts of some people on the island of Taiwan.



The word "2035" officially appeared twice in the central documents, once in the report of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which clearly stated that "China will achieve basic modernization in 2035." Another document refers to the "National Three-Dimensional Comprehensive "Transportation Network Planning Guidance Outline", which mentioned: "In 2035, China will be established as a powerful transportation country."



In this outline, it is clearly pointed out that the county-level administrative district shall be the center, and the national highway shall be accessible within 15 minutes. You can get on the high-speed within minutes, and you can get on the railway within 60 minutes. In the planning outline, some netizens saw the "Jintai Expressway" at a glance, which means that they can travel from Beijing to Fuzhou, and then cross the Taiwan Strait to Taipei on the other side.



After the plan came out, netizens were all wondering whether the central government already had plans in this area, otherwise, in the central document, in the document on the overall transportation guidance outline for the future development of the country, why? Solemnly put forward the concept of "Jintai Expressway"? This is the basis of the main policy document behind the lyrics of Meng Xudong's "Taiwan 2035".

