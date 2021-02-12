What's new

CHINESE NAVY & SINGAPORE NAVY CONDUCT MILITARY EXERCISE TOGETHER AT SOUTH CHINA SEA !

Daniel808

Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
3,088
-5
11,415
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
CHINA / MILITARY
China and Singapore conduct joint naval exercise in South China Sea to ‘address risks’
By Guo Yuan dan Published: Feb 25, 2021 11:20 PM


An aerial photo of the South China Sea. File photo: Xinhua

The joint military drill between China and Singapore in the South China Sea shows the two countries are jointly addressing risks and challenges with the determination to safeguard regional peace and stability, Chinese military researchers said.

A group of Chinese naval ships participated in a joint naval exercise with the Singapore Navy in the waters near Singapore, Chinese state media reported Thursday.

The Singapore Defense Ministry said on the same day that the Singapore and Chinese navies conducted the joint exercise in the international waters at the southern tip of the South China Sea. The purpose of the exercise is to enhance mutual understanding and deepen friendship amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese media said the guided-missile destroyer Guiyang and guided-missile frigate Zaozhuang, part of the 36th Escort Taskforce, participated in the joint maritime exercise. The Singaporean ships include the Formidable-class stealth frigate, RSS Intrepid, and the Independence-class littoral mission vessel, RSS Sovereignty.

The exercise mainly included communication operations, formation movements and joint search and rescue.

Zhang Junshe, a senior research fellow at the PLA Naval Military Studies Research Institute, told the Global Times on Thursday that the joint exercise has strengthened the friendly interactions between the navies of China and Singapore, promoted mutual understanding, enhanced trust, and laid a good foundation for further strengthening maritime security cooperation. It is also conducive to maintaining regional security and stability.

An important subject of this exercise is joint search and rescue, which is of great practical significance, Zhang said, pointing out that the South China Sea is an important international shipping route with up to 100,000 ships from various countries passing through it every year.

"At the same time, the hydrology and meteorology of the South China Sea are relatively complex and natural disasters and accidents occur constantly. Military forces of all countries have the responsibility to undertake search and rescue operations at sea," Zhang said. "If there is a maritime disaster in the South China Sea in the future, the navies of China and Singapore can jointly conduct maritime search and rescue operations to protect the lives and property of people of all countries and maintain safe navigation in the South China Sea."

At the same time, the British and the French navies will send warships to the South China Sea to prove the so-called "freedom of navigation," which Zhang said aims to "show muscle, brush presence, and stir troubles in the region to expand their influence."

Obviously, such self-serving and provocative actions by a few countries outside the region are unpopular. Countries within the region have openly opposed them and will not follow those actions, Zhang said.

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202102/1216628.shtml


EvHcb_vVkAAG4G3.jpeg


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1365114608529235970





It's really something to see South east asian country conduct Joint Military Exercise in South China Sea (SCS) together with China. Because they want to show, they are neutral. But now everything change, and Singapore show signal to the world.

After Russian Navy conduct Military Exercise together with Chinese Navy in South China Sea (SCS), now Singapore Navy also Joint China.



Being Majority Ethnically Chinese, Singapore really a Wild Card in here :coffee:

Would be nice to hear your view guys @sinait @Han Patriot
 
Last edited:
Song Hong

Song Hong

FULL MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
1,869
-5
2,959
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
Singapore is offering China a naval base. This is really world class straits Malacca real estate. And it could be side by side usa base. Suggest china take it


www.straitstimes.com

Singapore must work hard at staying relevant: Chan Chun Sing

For Singapore to continue transcending its geographical limits, it must work hard at staying relevant to the world and never take that relevance for granted, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing said yesterday.. Read more at straitstimes.com.
www.straitstimes.com www.straitstimes.com
 
Daniel808

Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
3,088
-5
11,415
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
From Chinese Navy :

Type 052D Destroyer PLANS Guiyang - DDG 119 - 36th Escort Task Force
images (54).jpeg


Type 054A Frigate PLANS Zhaozhuang - FFG 542 - 36th Escort Task Force
images (55).jpeg




From Singapore Navy :

Frigate RSS Intrepid - FFG 69
images (56).jpeg


Litoral Mission Vessel RSS Sovereignty - 16
images (57).jpeg
 
Daniel808

Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
3,088
-5
11,415
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Beast said:
Singapore is telling China, they want your money but neutral between US and China fight....
Click to expand...
I have some Singaporean friend, and their view are not simple as that.

In Economic perspective, they are for sure on China side. That's why they keep their investments to China & facilitate Chinese companies despite Trade war with US (their ally).

But in Security perspective, they still need US protection against their neighbour ( Indonesia and Malaysia).
They don't want to have same fate with Kuwait, invaded by Iraq in 1990.



But that will change, when China become Asian & African Protector with 6 Aircraft Carrier Battle Group (CBG) & 8 Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) patrolling the seas in 2025-2030.

Deep inside, they know they are part of Dragon's Family by blood
 
Last edited:
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

FULL MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
1,793
-3
4,045
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
The joint naval exercise sends a strong and indirect message to Biden's USA and the QUAD that ASEAN is not comfortable with their confrontation stance that they are adopting esp. USA and Scomo's Australia.

It is a first hint that in a conflict between QUAD nation and China in the South China Sea, ASEAN will remain neutral.

This is significant as Singapore is considered as US closest ally in ASEAN. :coffee:
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
22,865
-38
53,890
Country
China
Location
China
Daniel808 said:
I have some Singaporean friend, and their view are not simple as that.

In Economic perspective, they are for sure on China side. That's why they keep their investments to China & facilitate Chinese companies despite Trade war with US (their ally).

But in Security perspective, they still need US protection against their neighbour ( Indonesia and Malaysia).
They don't want to have same fate with Kuwait, invaded by Iraq in 1990.



But that will change, when China become Asian & African Protector with 6 Aircraft Carrier Battle Group (CBG) & 8 Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) patrolling the seas in 2025-2030.

Deep inside, they know they are part of Dragon's Family by blood
Click to expand...
Singapore economy still heavily depend on US. Check out Singapore export which is semi-conductor are mainly export to US together with oil, gas chemical.

Of cos, Singapore also depend on China growth to fuel it past decade economy growth in terms of tourism, property investment and infrastructure. But US global influence will not be away for at least another decade for Singapore.

Singapore is playing a very delicate game as it host US fleet and still sending their NS conscript to Taiwan for exercise.
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

FULL MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
1,869
-5
2,959
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
USA tried hard to harm Chinese interest in se Asia. Strangely she has no choice but to treat Singapore well. If not for support of usa and UK Malay crackpot would not have supremacy in Malaysia for example.
 
Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
23,147
0
17,312
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Oil price is going up, why wasting on fuel?
I hope to see warships to be powered by solar cells or wind mills. If going to war we should keep at least the environment clean.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
22,865
-38
53,890
Country
China
Location
China
Viet said:
Oil price is going up, why wasting on fuel?
I hope to see warships powered by solar cells. If going to war we should keep at let the environment clean.
Click to expand...
Lol.. butt hurt comment Both are rich countries who can afford to burn extra fuel unlike some poor chap :enjoy:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

striver44
Australian navy to join UK carrier in regional show of strength
Replies
1
Views
244
striver44
striver44
rent4country
U.S. military patch depicting drone and China stirs anger in Beijing
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
PeaceGen
PeaceGen
striver44
Pressures increasing on Indonesia and Malaysia in the South China Sea
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
Smarana Mitra
S
Vanguard One
Malabar Naval Exercise - Indian, Japan, Australia & US
2
Replies
18
Views
2K
striver44
striver44
striver44
French Navy Chief In Japan As Rubis-Class SSN Pays Rare Visit To Guam
Replies
0
Views
414
striver44
striver44

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom