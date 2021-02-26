CHINESE NAVY & SINGAPORE NAVY CONDUCT MILITARY EXERCISE TOGETHER AT SOUTH CHINA SEA (SCS) !

I have some Singaporean friend, and their view are not simple as that.



In Economic perspective, they are for sure on China side. That's why they keep their investments to China & facilitate Chinese companies despite Trade war with US (their ally).



But in Security perspective, they still need US protection against their neighbour ( Indonesia and Malaysia).

They don't want to have same fate with Kuwait, invaded by Iraq in 1990.







But that will change, when China become Asian & African Protector with 6 Aircraft Carrier Battle Group (CBG) & 8 Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) patrolling the seas in 2025-2030.



Deep inside, they know they are part of Dragon's Family by blood