Chinese navy shows off hypersonic anti-ship missiles in public

China unveils world-first Sea Launch Anti Ship Ballistic Missile, a major threat to US Navy carrier​

On 19th April 2022, the Chinese Navy released a video showing a new type of missile. This is possibly the first time a Chinese shipborne vertical launched ballistic missile is revealed, or it could be a never seen before anti-missile.Most online posts lean to the conclusion this is the new Chinese ship-borne anti-ship ballistic missile that has been rumored for years. It is likely the only anti-ship ballistic missile in service onboard a warship and the only one in history. The missile in the video has a similar shape as the Chinese Rocket Force DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missile.The size is unknown. But many online posts claim the warship launching this missile is a 055 class destroyer, a large size warship can be described as a cruiser. Therefore the new missile appears to be much bigger than the standard HQ-9 anti-aircraft missile or y j 18 anti-ship missile. The 055 class is reported to have a larger vertical launch system.The missile appears to have two stages. A larger diameter booster stage, and a smaller upper stage. The missile booster has a thrust vectoring design, guiding the missile in the correct direction.The missile adopts cold launch mode, high pressure gas pushes the missile out of the launcher system, then the booster engine ignites midair, pushing the missile to a higher altitude. The upper stage has a double cone shape tip, a signature of ballistic missiles with radar or other guidance sensor suites.The booster does not seem to have aerodynamic rudders, and vector thrust control can be seen in the video. A flexible swing nozzle with a solid rocket booster is adopted, a breakthrough considering the size and weight of this huge missile.To guide this missile to a designated target, it is reported that the Chinese have developed a comprehensive search and track network, including satellites and beyond-the-horizon radars.The missile would have carried a radar or electrooptic guidance sensor suite in its head section inside the double cone, and a midcourse inertial plus data link would enhance its accuracy.The biggest threat posed by this missile is that not many US navy warships are capable of shooting down ballistic missiles approaching at a few times of sound speed. Previously only Chinese Rocket Force land-based units have anti-ship ballistic missiles, now it is almost confirmed that Chinese Navy destroyers also have this unstoppable missile. It is again an example of Chinese military technology surpassing that of the US Navy.