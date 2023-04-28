What's new

Chinese navy ships sent to rescue 1,300 her citizens from conflict-hit Sudan

Chinese navy ships sent to rescue 1,300 her citizens from conflict-hit Sudan
April 26, 2023

Multiple nations have scrambled to evacuate embassy staff and citizens by road, air and sea from Sudan, where fighting between the army and paramilitaries has killed hundreds and led to acute shortages of water, food, medicines and fuel.

Rescue operations have intensified since a 72-hour ceasefire took effect on Tuesday.

But some fighting was reported around Sudan on Thursday, as well as air strikes in the capital Khartoum.
"So far, more than 1,300 Chinese citizens have been safely evacuated," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

 
Chinese navy ships arrived at Jeddah Port, Saudi Arabia. All Chinese citizens evacuated from Sudan safely disembarked

