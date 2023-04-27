What's new

Chinese navy ships sent to rescue 1,300 her citizens from conflict-hit Sudan

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,511
-24
99,096
Country
China
Location
China
Chinese navy ships sent to rescue 1,300 her citizens from conflict-hit Sudan
April 26, 2023

Multiple nations have scrambled to evacuate embassy staff and citizens by road, air and sea from Sudan, where fighting between the army and paramilitaries has killed hundreds and led to acute shortages of water, food, medicines and fuel.

Rescue operations have intensified since a 72-hour ceasefire took effect on Tuesday.

But some fighting was reported around Sudan on Thursday, as well as air strikes in the capital Khartoum.
"So far, more than 1,300 Chinese citizens have been safely evacuated," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chinese navy shows new heavy-lift ship carrier, revealing future role in wartime transport and vessel rescue
Replies
0
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
R
Chinese firms race against time to assist quake rescue work in Turkey
Replies
4
Views
716
retaxis
retaxis
S
Bloomberg: This Was a Good Week for China and Xi Jinping
Replies
4
Views
309
The SC
The SC
beijingwalker
The US Navy wants to sell off its troubled littoral combat ships to allies after just a few years in service
2
Replies
15
Views
192
Abid123
Abid123
F-22Raptor
War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
107
Views
8K
epebble
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom