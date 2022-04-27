What's new

Chinese navy ship enters Japan waters near Kagoshima Pref. islands

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,656
-5
89,467
Country
China
Location
China

Chinese navy ship enters Japan waters near Kagoshima Pref. islands​

KYODO NEWS -Apr 27, 2022

A Chinese navy vessel has been spotted in Japan's territorial waters near islands of the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

A survey ship entered Japanese waters from west of Kuchinoerabu Island at around 11 p.m. Tuesday and sailed out of the territorial waters south of Yakushima Island at around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, the ministry said.

It is the first such intrusion by a Chinese navy vessel that the Defense Ministry has confirmed and announced since last November. The Japanese government lodged a protest with China through diplomatic channels.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Japan Coast Guard monitored the passage of the Chinese vessel.

Chinese ships have repeatedly entered Japan's territorial waters or navigated in adjacent areas, most notably near the Senkaku Islands, a group of East China Sea islets controlled by Japan but claimed by China under the name Diaoyu.

China's growing military presence in the South and East China seas has been a source of friction with countries in the region, with some having overlapping territorial claims.

english.kyodonews.net

Chinese navy ship enters Japan waters near Kagoshima Pref. islands

A Chinese navy vessel has been spotted in Japan's territorial waters near islands of the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, the Defense Ministry says.
english.kyodonews.net english.kyodonews.net
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Russian military becoming more active in Japan’s vicinity
Replies
0
Views
131
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Q
Chinese, Russian warships pass through Tsugaru Strait for 1st time
Replies
7
Views
519
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
beijingwalker
Russia begins military drills on Japan-claimed islands
Replies
7
Views
368
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
PLA flotilla returns from far sea voyage, breaks island chains
Replies
0
Views
357
Beidou2020
B
F-22Raptor
U.S. drones to be deployed at Japan SDF base for 1st time
Replies
0
Views
233
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom