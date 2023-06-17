Chinese Naval Strategy in Indian Ocean Region

*:In this video, I discuss with Captain Adeeb Safvi, a retired naval officer, about the evolution of the Chinese Navy and its naval strategy in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). We discuss the implications of China's increased presence in the IOR for regional security, China's role in conflict resolution between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and how PLAN Naval Strategy complements the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).The Chinese Navy has undergone significant modernization in recent years, and it is now one of the world's largest navies. China's naval strategy in the IOR is focused on protecting its maritime interests, including its energy imports and trade routes. China's increased presence in the IOR has been met with some concern by regional countries, particularly India. However, China has also played a constructive role in regional security, such as its participation in anti-piracy operations off the coast of Somalia.China has also been involved in conflict resolution between Iran and Saudi Arabia. In 2019, China hosted a meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia, which was the first such meeting in yearsThe PLAN Naval Strategy complements the BRI by providing a naval component to China's economic and political engagement with the countries of the IOR. The BRI is a major initiative that aims to build infrastructure and connectivity between China and countries around the world. The PLAN Naval Strategy will help to protect China's interests in the IOR and ensure that the BRI can be implemented smoothly.*:• The Chinese Navy has undergone a major transformation in recent years, becoming a more capable and expeditionary force.• China's growing presence in the IOR is a source of concern for some countries in the region, particularly India.• China has played a role in conflict resolution between Iran and Saudi Arabia, but its long-term goals in the region are unclear.• PLAN Naval Strategy complements the BRI by providing China with a maritime presence to protect its economic interests in the region.Discussion:In the discussion, Captain Safvi and I discuss the following questions:• What are the implications of China's growing naval presence in the IOR for regional security?• What is China's role in conflict resolution between Iran and Saudi Arabia?• How does PLAN Naval Strategy complement the BRI?