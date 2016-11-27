Chinese naval ships in Pakistan's Gwadar port call for a rethink of India's regional policy..

O.P.D said: i already write many a time before....cpec is a network for efficient distribution of chinese goods only... Click to expand...

Hahaha then why are yyou so much concerned that sending yyour submarine so close that it resulted in endanger to submarine and crew ?Sir cpec investment in road and railwayy network is small ... Big portion is going in other infrastructure projects like energy ... Can yyou please explain if its just road connectivity then why significant investment in energy ...There are two aspects of cpec ...1 commercial aspect ... China will transfer downstream industry to pakistan as it will be most cost efficient as china's cost of production is increasing for low tech products ...2 sencond is defence impact ... China want to ensure that it trade routes remained open from pakistan speciallyy for oil ... There are too much risk of transfer of oil from malaca strait as it has too much us influence ... Hence in case of any future war bw pakistan and india .. China will ensure that india is awayy from pakistani shores ... Hence defence needs of pak and china are aljgned and against indian interests ...So all the dreams of india for naval blockade are destroyed now as it will be act of war against china as well