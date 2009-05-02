China and Turkey are facing the same problems relating their EEZ's.The US build a large coalition (Australia, India, Japan, Vietnam etc) to minimize China's EEZ and to steel their maritime rights. The US pressures the neighbours not to cooperate with China and make them all afraid so that they buy weapons against a 'hostile' China (Thailand, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia etc) and are constantly provoking Beijing with sanctions.The US and Israel are doing the same to Turkey. They are prisoning them to their own mainland by building a coalition (France, Greece, Egypt, South-Cyprus, UAE) to encircle Turkey and steal the resources of their EEZ. The US and France are also making great weapondeals with Turkey's neighbours and channelizing old anti-Ottoman sentiments with diplomatic and digital media warfare.China need a naval port in the East-Med to give challenge the US warships, because the US is doing the same in the South China Sea. Turkey can give that port. The presence of China in this sea, with joint exercises with the Turkish Navy, would give a strong message to the US and their plans to counter the Belt Road Initiative. Because if Turkey is blocked from being a trade/energy-hub, it will harm China's project too.And maybe China will allow a Turkish port in the South China Sea, so that Turkish ships can bring a visit to those French islands in the Great Ocean.- Turkey denounced the Japanese Invasion of China in 1937- Turkey was one of 76 nations voting in favor of restoring UN membership to the Chinese government in 1971.- Turkey's cooperation with China for the joint development of ballistic missiles began in the late 1990s. Out of this Turkey manufactured the J-600T Yildirim tactical ballistic missile with Chinese technology.- Chinese SU-27's used the Konya facilities to exercise with Turkish F-4E Phantoms in 2010.- China made Turkey not only a dialogue partner of the SCO, but also granted them the chairmanship of the energy club for the 2017 period. That made Turkey the first country to chair a club in the organisation without full membership status.- 2018 was thein China.- China classified Turkey as a important central chain in the- A song created by Xiao Zhang calledbecame one of the most popular songs in China.- There is a Jeet Kune Do Federation in Turkey.