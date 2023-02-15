Hamartia Antidote
Chinese nationals captured after crossing into Texas illegally, paid smugglers $35K each
Three nationals were apprehended in Mission, Texas on Tuesday after each paying $35,000 to be smuggled illegally across the U.S.-Mexico border.
Three Chinese nationals who each paid smugglers $35,000 were apprehended Tuesday after illegally crossing the southern border.
Fox News’ Bill Melugin was with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers when they witnessed the three Chinese nationals and a woman from Colombia cross illegally into Mission, Texas. The town lies near the southern tip of Texas, along the Rio Grande, and is a hotbed for illegal smuggling activity.
Texas DPS says an interpreter was required to communication with the Chinese nationals. (Fox News)
Texas DPS Trooper Lt. Chris Olivarez told Fox News the four individuals were brought across on a raft from Mexico.
The Chinese nationals told troopers, through an interpreter, that they each paid the smuggler $35,000 to cross illegally into the U.S. Smugglers typically charge Chinese nationals at a higher rate.
"This is an example of how much money is involved with human smuggling and how it strengthens transnational criminal organizations who exploit the vulnerabilities from illegal immigrants and expose the open border policies imposed by the federal government," Olivarez said.