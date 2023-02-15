What's new

Chinese nationals captured after crossing into Texas illegally, paid smugglers $35K each

www.foxnews.com

Chinese nationals captured after crossing into Texas illegally, paid smugglers $35K each

Three nationals were apprehended in Mission, Texas on Tuesday after each paying $35,000 to be smuggled illegally across the U.S.-Mexico border.
www.foxnews.com www.foxnews.com

Three Chinese nationals who each paid smugglers $35,000 were apprehended Tuesday after illegally crossing the southern border.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin was with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers when they witnessed the three Chinese nationals and a woman from Colombia cross illegally into Mission, Texas. The town lies near the southern tip of Texas, along the Rio Grande, and is a hotbed for illegal smuggling activity.

Texas DPS says an interpreter was required to communication with the Chinese nationals.

Texas DPS says an interpreter was required to communication with the Chinese nationals. (Fox News)

Texas DPS Trooper Lt. Chris Olivarez told Fox News the four individuals were brought across on a raft from Mexico.

The Chinese nationals told troopers, through an interpreter, that they each paid the smuggler $35,000 to cross illegally into the U.S. Smugglers typically charge Chinese nationals at a higher rate.

"This is an example of how much money is involved with human smuggling and how it strengthens transnational criminal organizations who exploit the vulnerabilities from illegal immigrants and expose the open border policies imposed by the federal government," Olivarez said.
 
People do that for different reason, political and personal, some people are even criminals at large in their home countries. China also deports Americans regularly too, I personally know two Americans being deported last year. common practice.
 
beijingwalker said:
People do that for different reason, political and personal, some people are even criminals at large in their home countries. China also deports Americans regularly too, I personally know two Americans being deported last year. common practice.


Yes, we even have Chinese nationals as mass shooters.

But you never hear about Americans paying $35,000 to get smuggled into China.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
But you never hear about Americans paying $35,000 to get smuggled into China.

They were either super stupid or they were running away from something, they will have a rude awakening in US. it's true that some Chinese still had that old delusion about US, but this last remnant of US delusion is also fast fading out, could be totally gone in a decade.
 
They were probably trying to get in to do some shady shit, like wholesaling fentanyl, working in illegal cannabis operations or prostitution.
 
beijingwalker said:
t's true that some Chinese still had that old delusion about US,


Can you explain the level of delusions needed to cause somebody to risk their life paying $35,000 to some Mexican gang to smuggle you into the US? Because most people here on PDF would probably find it incomprehensible.

I think it would either be pretty damn high or things back home in China must really suck.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
Can you explain the level of delusions needed to cause somebody to risk their life paying $35,000 to some Mexican gang to smuggle you into the US?

China has 1.4 billion people, there must be some brainless people doing some extremely stupid things, maybe they have criminal record in their home countries, most people who have $35,000 won't do this. some illegal Chinese nationals were also found in India, Myamar, Cambodia, Vietnam.. and were deported back to China, most of them involved in some criminal activities.
 
beijingwalker said:
maybe they have criminal record in their home countries,


Arrests of Chinese immigrants illegally crossing US-Mexico border jumps 1,230% in January

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/immigration/arrests-of-chinese-citizens-illegally-crossing-us-mexico-border-jumps-1-230-in-january Border Patrol agents stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border saw an astounding increase in Chinese citizens arrested attempting to enter the country illegally...
defence.pk
"Last month, agents captured 1,064 Chinese immigrants at the southern border — a 1,230% increase year over year."


This is just the people they captured in a single month. I'm sure it is only a tiny percentage of the actual number.

Either China has a lot of criminals to export or things aren't very rosey in China for many people.

To put things into perspective this is what the size of 1000 people looks like
onethousand.png

This is the number of Chinese Nationals the US Border Patrol was able to physically grab in January 2023 out of the flood of people running across the border every month.
 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote said:

Arrests of Chinese immigrants illegally crossing US-Mexico border jumps 1,230% in January

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/immigration/arrests-of-chinese-citizens-illegally-crossing-us-mexico-border-jumps-1-230-in-january Border Patrol agents stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border saw an astounding increase in Chinese citizens arrested attempting to enter the country illegally...
defence.pk
"Last month, agents captured 1,064 Chinese immigrants at the southern border — a 1,230% increase year over year."


This is just the people they captured in a single month. I'm sure it is only a tiny percentage of the actual number.

Either China has a lot of criminals to export or things aren't very rosey in China for many people.

To put things into perspective this is what the size of 1000 people looks like

This is the number of Chinese Nationals the US Border Patrol was able to physically grab in January 2023 out of the flood of people running across the border every month.

More in south east Asian countries, many people fleeing from different troubles, crimes, debts or political reasons, US is an immigration countries, surely attract a fair share of them, besides , as I mentioned above, it's true that some Chinese still had that old delusion about US, but this last remnant of US delusion is also fast fading out, could be totally gone in a decade.
 
beijingwalker said:
as I mentioned above, it's true that some Chinese still had that old delusion about US, but this last remnant of US delusion is also fast fading out, could be totally gone in a decade.


I don't think you understand that the number is increasing substantially not decreasing. People seem to be even more disillusioned with China than in previous years.

January 2022: 80 Chinese Nationals arrested
January 2023: 1064 Chinese Nationals arrested

Plus contrary to your repeated "immigrant nation" mantra if people are not here legally they have to work underground jobs since they will have no tax id..and as has been alluded to previously in this thread this may be shady stuff like drugs and prostitution.

1000+ Chinese nationals in one month...

How many people from the US are being arrested at the Chinese border again?
 
Last edited:

