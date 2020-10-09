Chinese national stabbed in Bangladesh, retired major blames India for 'assassination'

What's new

DHAKA: A Chinese national working in Bangladesh was stabbed to death by an alleged mugger in the Pirojpur district of the country, with a retired major of the Bangladesh Army claiming that the "assassination" was carried out by India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

According to Dhaka Tribune, 58-yeard old Lau Phan, working as the chief technician of the 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge, was stabbed while he was going to the project on Wednesday evening.

The publication, quoting the chief interpreter for the Chinese citizen at the bridge, said that her was going to the bridge site by a bicycle to pay wages to workers.

Lau was rushed to the Pirojpur District Hospital soon after the incident but died due to excessive bleeding.

Acting Superintendent of Police in Pirojpur Molla Azad Hossain said that the authorities were conducting “a drive” to arrest the suspect.

‘India behind assassination’
Soon after the incident Delwar Hossain, a retired major of the Indian army, took to Twitter to claim that India’s RAW was behind the murder.

“Yesterday on October 7 around 7:30pm chief technician of 8th Bangladesh China Friendship Bridge, a Chinese citizen, Lau Phan has been assassinated by Indian intelligence RAW or so called the Research and Analysis Wing at Pirojpur Bangladesh,” said Hossain in the video.



The retired major of the Bangladesh Army said that the act showed “how India is meddling into the internal affairs of Bangladesh to destroy the progress and development works in Bangladesh”.

“Bangladesh won’t accept such aggressive and notorious behaviour of India any longer,” said Hossain.

There are a lot of Indian agents in Bangladesh, and they have a lot of local lackeys. It is a question of personal safety to talk against India there. They can, and have committed murder and other activities in support of India. However, the government is now not that pro-India and has asserted its independence. I hope the government goes further and defangs the Indian-sponsored goons all over the country.
 
