Chinese Myanmarese make emotional appeal begging not to be sent back to Myanmar amid the fresh covid ourbreak in the Chinese boder town with Myanmar
Ruili town is the first town in China which the Delta variant hit, many blame the Myammarese and believe it was brought in to China by them. Now the govenment issued a new policy that all Myammarese will be repatriated back to Myamar, Some Myanmarese girls of Chinese origin beg on the Chinese social media not to send them back.
They say they are also Chinese, they never think they belong to Myanmar, their ancestors always dream that they can one day come back to China where their roots are.
Sending them back to Myanmar is like killing them, they claimed, now many of them don't even have any family back in Myanmar, and the country now is overwhelmed with covid, if they went back to Myanmar, they'll have no jobs, no medicare, no income and probably will get covid and die, they beg the Chinese government to allow them to stay, they promise that they will never cause any trouble for China and strictly follow China's anti pandemic rules.
In the end they made an emotional plea agian, ‘’ Please allow us to stay, cause we are Chinese, we are also the descendants of Yang and Huang.
