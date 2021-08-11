What's new

Chinese Myanmarese make emotional appeal begging not to be sent back to Myanmar amid the fresh covid ourbreak in the Chinese boder town with Myanmar

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,948
1
77,613
Country
China
Location
China
Chinese Myanmarese make emotional appeal begging not to be sent back to Myanmar amid the fresh covid ourbreak in the Chinese boder town with Myanmar



Ruili town is the first town in China which the Delta variant hit, many blame the Myammarese and believe it was brought in to China by them. Now the govenment issued a new policy that all Myammarese will be repatriated back to Myamar, Some Myanmarese girls of Chinese origin beg on the Chinese social media not to send them back.

They say they are also Chinese, they never think they belong to Myanmar, their ancestors always dream that they can one day come back to China where their roots are.

Sending them back to Myanmar is like killing them, they claimed, now many of them don't even have any family back in Myanmar, and the country now is overwhelmed with covid, if they went back to Myanmar, they'll have no jobs, no medicare, no income and probably will get covid and die, they beg the Chinese government to allow them to stay, they promise that they will never cause any trouble for China and strictly follow China's anti pandemic rules.

In the end they made an emotional plea agian, ‘’ Please allow us to stay, cause we are Chinese, we are also the descendants of Yang and Huang.
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,546
-19
4,071
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
China is now studying a policy to allow ethnic Chinese to return. SE Asian Chinese is more or less easy to assimilate.

Beware of ABC or white man land Chinese.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,948
1
77,613
Country
China
Location
China
Song Hong said:
China is now studying a policy to allow ethnic Chinese to return. SE Asian Chinese is more or less easy to assimilate.

Beware of ABC or white man land Chinese.
Click to expand...
Many say China is having trouble of not having enough people, they forgot that over 100 million ethnic Chinese are living overseas.
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,546
-19
4,071
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
Easiest to assimilate are Myanmese, Thai, Laos and Vietnamese. After all they are Chi You 蚩尤 descendants. In fact, over the years, Han Chinese is slowly expanding South West of Yunnan. All these Mengxxx Mengxxx land are formally minorities land. Han has no problem assimilating them.

It was British who breaks the Han expansion.

Without the arrival of western power, China could have reach Indian ocean in 2500AD, and China India become neighbours having a plain border instead of Himalaya.


  • Jing Hong 景洪 in China
  • Keng Tung (Jing Dong) 景栋 in Myanmar
  • Chiang Rai (Jing Lai) 景莱/清莱 in Thailand
  • Chiang Mai (Jing Mai) 景迈/清迈 in Thailand


1628655776915.png
 
Last edited:
Daniel808

Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
3,746
-7
14,115
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
I think China Govt need to put in motion of "Ethnic Chinese Card" (ECC) to prevent this happening. Especially for Chinese ethnic from unstable country, like Myanmar.

So we can differentiate between Myanmarese Citizens from other ethnic with Myanmarese Citizens from Chinese Ethnic.


Several years ago, Representative of Overseas Chinese in NPC (National People Congress). Yes maybe not many know, that Overseas Chinese have seat in Chinese Govt.

They propose Ethnic Chinese Card (ECC) System, but China Govt still put that in hold.
Hopefully, with this kind of event and also rising prosperity of China. China Govt can put this Ethnic Chinese Card (ECC) System on motion





1. What is the Ethnic Chinese Card?
The ECC is a special identity certificate for Chinese with foreign nationality. The Card is similar to the Chinese green card, but easier to obtain. ECC holders would be able to enter and exit China without a visa, and stay for as long as they wished. They would also be entitled to the same rights as Chinese citizens in regards to the making of investments, the purchase of real estate, opening of bank accounts, ability to obtain a driver’s license and the ability to educate their children within the Chinese system. The ECC is equivalent to the Chinese green card for Chinese with foreign nationality.

2. What will the ECC mean for ethnic Chinese?
The ECC will impact ethnic Chinese in three main ways:

Firstly, on the formalities of entry and exit, and duration of stay. Many ethnic Chinese stay in China for long periods for the purposes of making investments, employment and family reunions. However, since they are foreigners, they need both a passport and visa (for example - working visa, reunion visa) for entry. They must apply for a residence permit and can only stay in China for a specified period. The ECC would allow ethnic Chinese to stay in China for as long as they wanted, even permanently, without a visa or residence permit.

Secondly, in regards to employment. Currently, Chinese foreign nationals must obtain permits (such as a work permit or a specialist permit) and apply to change or renew them when necessary. Failure to do so constitutes illegal employment. The ECC would entitle holders to legally work in China without a permit. This supersedes the rights of residents of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan who need to obtain permits to legally work in China.

Thirdly, on the ease of living in China. Non-nationals are restricted in China in many ways. For example - in their ability to obtain medication, purchase property, make investments, open bank accounts, receive a Chinese education, obtain a driver’s license, and utilize transportation (for example, purchase a train ticket using their real name). Compared with Chinese citizens, there are many restrictions on foreigners in China. Under the ECC system, ethnic Chinese would enjoy equal treatment to Chinese citizens in almost everything except political rights.

Taking medical insurance as an example, foreigners are only entitled to insurance if they are employed and their employer pays social insurance for them. Otherwise, they are subject to high medical expenses in China. But ECC holders would be able to pay social insurance and obtain the same medical insurance treatment as Chinese citizens, regardless of whether or not they are employed in China
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,546
-19
4,071
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
China took back n x tens of thousands from Vietnam in 1978 - 1985.

The Chinese who remain in Vietnam totally forgetten the Chinese identity and identify themselves as Vietnamese. I guess Vietnam can integrate Chinese very easily and why expel the Chinese in the first place.

Stupid Le Duan, the Vietnam party boss.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom