Chinese Myanmarese make emotional appeal begging not to be sent back to Myanmar amid the fresh covid ourbreak in the Chinese boder town with Myanmar

I think China Govt need to put in motion of "Ethnic Chinese Card" (ECC) to prevent this happening. Especially for Chinese ethnic from unstable country, like Myanmar.



So we can differentiate between Myanmarese Citizens from other ethnic with Myanmarese Citizens from Chinese Ethnic.





Several years ago, Representative of Overseas Chinese in NPC (National People Congress). Yes maybe not many know, that Overseas Chinese have seat in Chinese Govt.



They propose Ethnic Chinese Card (ECC) System, but China Govt still put that in hold.

Hopefully, with this kind of event and also rising prosperity of China. China Govt can put this Ethnic Chinese Card (ECC) System on motion











1. What is the Ethnic Chinese Card?

The ECC is a special identity certificate for Chinese with foreign nationality. The Card is similar to the Chinese green card, but easier to obtain. ECC holders would be able to enter and exit China without a visa, and stay for as long as they wished. They would also be entitled to the same rights as Chinese citizens in regards to the making of investments, the purchase of real estate, opening of bank accounts, ability to obtain a driver’s license and the ability to educate their children within the Chinese system. The ECC is equivalent to the Chinese green card for Chinese with foreign nationality.



2. What will the ECC mean for ethnic Chinese?

The ECC will impact ethnic Chinese in three main ways:



Firstly, on the formalities of entry and exit, and duration of stay. Many ethnic Chinese stay in China for long periods for the purposes of making investments, employment and family reunions. However, since they are foreigners, they need both a passport and visa (for example - working visa, reunion visa) for entry. They must apply for a residence permit and can only stay in China for a specified period. The ECC would allow ethnic Chinese to stay in China for as long as they wanted, even permanently, without a visa or residence permit.



Secondly, in regards to employment. Currently, Chinese foreign nationals must obtain permits (such as a work permit or a specialist permit) and apply to change or renew them when necessary. Failure to do so constitutes illegal employment. The ECC would entitle holders to legally work in China without a permit. This supersedes the rights of residents of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan who need to obtain permits to legally work in China.



Thirdly, on the ease of living in China. Non-nationals are restricted in China in many ways. For example - in their ability to obtain medication, purchase property, make investments, open bank accounts, receive a Chinese education, obtain a driver’s license, and utilize transportation (for example, purchase a train ticket using their real name). Compared with Chinese citizens, there are many restrictions on foreigners in China. Under the ECC system, ethnic Chinese would enjoy equal treatment to Chinese citizens in almost everything except political rights.



Taking medical insurance as an example, foreigners are only entitled to insurance if they are employed and their employer pays social insurance for them. Otherwise, they are subject to high medical expenses in China. But ECC holders would be able to pay social insurance and obtain the same medical insurance treatment as Chinese citizens, regardless of whether or not they are employed in China