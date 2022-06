beijingwalker said: Basically Hui people are just genetically Han people who converted to Islam in the past, some say they have a small amount of Arab's ancestrol genes but in reality it's hard to find. Click to expand...

That's true they are racially and culturally Han. They've actually been a model minority and been a great bridge between the Chinese world and Muslim world.I met a fair few on my pilgrimage to Mecca and they are fiercely patriotic carrying large Chinese flags with them wherever they went.