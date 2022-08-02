What's new

Chinese mother becomes food blogger to raise 2 disabled sons

A 60-year-old woman has become an online celebrity for her cooking tutorial videos. Lu Aimei has been the sole carer of her two disabled sons for more than 20 years. Her eldest and second sons both suffer from a progressive nervous system disease known as Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that has paralysed them since adolescence. After allegedly being subjected to domestic violence at the hands of her husband for years, Lu moved out with her sons in 2012 to start a new life.
 

