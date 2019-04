Apr 20th 2019| CAIRO AND DUQM

There is not much to see for the first 500km south of Oman’s capital, Muscat, as the highway slices through the Hajar mountains and down a barren coast. Then it hits Duqm, a sleepy fishing village that is being transformed into a mega-port. The government’s hope is to capture a share of the shipping trade between Asia, Africa and Europe. And there, in the middle of nowhere, a consortium of Chinese firms wants to invest $10bn to build a 1,000-hectare industrial zone. “Petrochemicals, glass, solar panels, car batteries—they want to attack all these markets,” says Reggy Vermeulen, the port’s ceo.For decades the Middle Kingdom saw the Middle East as a petrol station. About half of China’s oil came from Arab states and Iran. Little went in the other direction. In 2008 the region got less than 1% of China’s net outbound foreign direct investment (fdi). Skip ahead a decade and Chinese money is everywhere: ports in Oman, factories in Algeria, skyscrapers in Egypt’s new capital. Last year it pledged $23bn in loans and aid to Arab states and signed another $28bn in investment and construction deals (see chart).