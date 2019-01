Chinese mobile users forked out 40 percent of the $101 billion spent globally on apps in 2018

Smartphone growth may be slowing down globally, but last year users spent on average three hours a day on their mobile phones, according to App Annie's "The State of Mobile 2019" report.

Users downloaded a total of 194 billion applications.

China's smartphone market is unique because its development varies from one city to another, Jaede Tan, a regional director at App Annie, told CNBC.

Waiting for a 'snow ball effect' in the rest of Asia