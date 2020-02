Chinese mobile giants are reportedly uniting with Huawei to challenge Google's Play Store



Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are reportedly building a platform for app developers to upload apps onto all of their app stores at once, a move analysts say aims to challenge Google's Play Store.

Reuters, citing sources, said that the alliance, known as the Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA), is aiming to launch in March.

The project will cover nine regions including India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Russia – although the GDSA website makes no reference to Huawei.

A Xiaomi spokesman told Reuters that the tie-up isn't meant to challenge Google, and also denied Huawei's participation.

A Huawei spokesman declined Business Insider's request for comment., while a Xiaomi spokeswoman denied there was a "competing interest" between the GDSA and Google's Play Store.

Business Insider has also approached Oppo, Vivo, and Google for comment.

