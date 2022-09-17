What's new

Chinese mobile firms plan to set up plants elsewhere amid India crackdown

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,860
-12
93,185
Country
China
Location
China

Chinese mobile firms plan to set up plants elsewhere amid India crackdown​

  • IANS
  • Stock Market News
  • 2022-09-17 13:15
New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Amid India's escalating crackdown on Chinese companies, China-based smartphone brands are now planning to set up manufacturing plants in countries like Egypt, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Nigeria, according to a Global Times report.

The report, citing a Chinese executive based in India, claimed that companies will evaluate bilateral ties, market potential, preferential policies and labour costs to set up manufacturing plants elsewhere.

OPPO is going to set up a $20 million mobile phone plant in Egypt.

"OPPO's memorandum of understanding with the Egyptian government to set up a $20 million smartphone facility may be a pacesetter," the Chinese executive told Global Times.

The OPPO plant's production capacity is scheduled to reach 4.5 million units annually, according to a statement from the Egypt's Council of Ministers this week.

The investment will contribute to creating 900 job opportunities over the next three to five years.

"The management in Chinese smartphone brands in India felt a palpable sense of being squeezed by the Indian government's crackdown and its (protectionist) actions to improve domestic companies' capability to make sophisticated electronics such as smartphones," the executive was quoted as saying.

India has stepped up its crackdown on Chinese firms over the years.

The Indian government is looking into cases of alleged tax evasion by three Chinese mobile companies -- OPPO, Vivo India, and Xiaomi.

The companies were served notices by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for duty evasion.

India has also banned more than 300 Chinese apps, including Tencent's WeChat and ByteDance's TikTok.

The country is now bolstering its domestic smartphone and chip manufacturing sector.

The Gujarat government has partnered Vedanta (NS:VDAN) and Foxconn, aiming an investment of Rs 1.54 lakh crore to achieve self-reliance in the field of semiconductor manufacturing.

Tata Group is also reportedly in talks with Taiwan-based Wistron to ramp up iPhone production capacity by 500 per cent in the country.

in.investing.com

Chinese mobile firms plan to set up plants elsewhere amid India crackdown

Chinese mobile firms plan to set up plants elsewhere amid India crackdown
in.investing.com in.investing.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,860
-12
93,185
Country
China
Location
China

Chinese smartphone manufacturers intend to establish manufacturing plants in Egypt, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Nigeria​

WORLDBUSINESS
On Sep 17, 2022

According to a Global Times report, Chinese smartphone brands are planning to set up production plants in countries such as Egypt, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Nigeria, despite India’s rapidly increasing cracking down on Chinese companies. According to the report, which mentioned a Chinese executive based in India, said that companies will consider bilateral ties, market potential, preferential policies, and labor costs when deciding where to locate manufacturing plants. OPPO plans to build a $20 million mobile phone factory in Egypt.


“OPPO’s memorandum of cooperation with the Egyptian government to establish a $20 million smartphone infrastructure may set a precedent,” said the Chinese executive to Global Times. According to a statement issued by Egypt’s Council of Ministers, the OPPO plant’s annual production capacity is expected to reach 4.5 million units. Over the next three to five years, the investment will help to create 900 new job opportunities.

Over the years, India has tightened its grip on Chinese firms. The Indian government is investigating allegations of evading taxes by three Chinese mobile companies: OPPO, Vivo India, and Xiaomi. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) issued a notice to the companies for tax evasion. In addition, India has banned over 300 Chinese apps, which include Tencent’s WeChat and ByteDance’s TikTok. The country is currently expanding its domestic smartphone and chip manufacturing industries.

www.thetechoutlook.com

Chinese smartphone manufacturers intend to establish manufacturing plants in Egypt, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Nigeria

According to a Global Times report, Chinese smartphone brands are planning to set up production plants in countries such as Egypt, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Nigeria, despite India’s rapidly increasing cracking down on Chinese companies. According to the report, which mentioned a Chinese...
www.thetechoutlook.com www.thetechoutlook.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

F
Chinese Phone Maker Oppo Evaded ₹ 4,390 Crore Customs Duty: Report
Replies
13
Views
383
Faxapis
F
L
Report: Google considering moving 10-20% of Pixel smartphone production from China and Vietnam to India
Replies
1
Views
217
Black Tornado
Black Tornado
beijingwalker
Chinese smartphone players fast capturing Bangladesh market
Replies
0
Views
133
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
INDIAPOSITIVE
Oppo wants to make India its global export hub
2
Replies
16
Views
807
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
D
India Seeks To Ban Chinese Phones Cheaper Than ₹ 12,000: Report
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
Black Tornado
Black Tornado

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom