Chinese Missiles News & Discussions (Strictly) The Second Artillery Corps (SAC) is the strategic missile forces of the People's Republic of China. The SAC is the component of the People's Liberation Army that controls China's nuclear ballistic and conventional missiles. China's total nuclear arsenal size is estimated to be between 100 and 400 nuclear weapons in total with about 180 of them actively deployed. The SAC comprises approximately 90,000-120,000 personnel and six ballistic missile brigades. The six brigades are independently deployed in different military regions throughout the country. The Second Artillery Corps was established on 1 July 1966 and made its first public appearance on 1 October 1984. The headquarters for operations is located at Qinghe. Second Artillery Corps is under the direct command of the Chinese Central Military Commission.