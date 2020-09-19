What's new

Chinese missile base near Vietnam border?

TNN | Feb 6, 2021, 08:22 IST
TNNChinese missiles displayed during a parade in Beijing (File photo)

NEW DELHI: Is China building a surface-to-air missile base close to the Vietnam border? On Thursday, Vietnam's foreign ministry, responding to questions after an NGO,
South China Sea
News, tweeted satellite images of a possible missile base, said it would have to investigate.

"We will verify the information," foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a press meet, according to local media reports. The satellite images appeared to show a missile base being almost completed just 20km away from the Vietnam border. This is reportedly being done in Ningming county of China's Guanxi province.

The NGO also said a helicopter base was being built a little further inland. The images showed the presence of radars and at least six launchers along a military runway.

This comes a week after China announced that its air force bombers had conducted a mock attack on the USS Theodore Roosevelt strike group in the South China Sea.

In recent weeks, China has announced a new coast guard law which has faced significant pushback from other countries in the South China Sea. The new law allows Chinese coast guard to open fire on foreign vessels, raising the threat of accidental conflict in one of the world's most contested seas.

 
