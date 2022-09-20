What's new

Chinese millionaires to double by 2026, Credit Suisse says, despite slowing economy

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,867
-4
16,433
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
1663687182264.png

HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The number of Chinese millionaires is expected to double by 2026, according to a report by Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) issued on Tuesday, despite Beijing's national drive to ease wealth inequality and a sharply slowing economy.

Total household wealth in China reached $85.1 trillion in 2021, up 15.1% or $11.2 trillion from 2020.

Beijing's 'common prosperity' push has in recent years sharply escalated in official rhetoric and a crackdown on excesses in industries including technology and private education has rattled investors.
In 2021, China had 6.2 million millionaires, up by more than a million from 2020, while globally total number of millionaires increased by 5.2 million. That number in China is expected to double to 12.2 million in five years time, the report said.

The bullish China wealth growth outlook comes even as the world's second-largest economy narrowly avoided contracting in the second quarter as widespread COVID-19 lockdowns and the slumping property sector hit consumer and business confidence.
y heightened geopolitical and financial uncertainties.

Global household wealth reached $463.6 trillion by the end of 2021, mainly propelled by a strong rise in financial assets, which worsened inequality in 2021.

The United States, China and Canada led in household wealth expansion, the report said, noting each saw an increase of $19.5 trillion, $11.2 trillion and $1.8 trillion, respectively.
"It's probably too early to fully assess the impact of the inflation, Ukraine crisis, supply chain crisis, but probably we will see some reversals of the global wealth gains" in 2022, Axel Lehmann, the chairman of Credit Suisse's board said.

However, the Swiss private bank remains upbeat about five-year growth outlook, with global household wealth expected to increase by $169 trillion by 2026.

www.reuters.com

Chinese millionaires to double by 2026, Credit Suisse says, despite slowing economy

The number of Chinese millionaires is expected to double by 2026, according to a report by Credit Suisse issued on Tuesday, despite Beijing's national drive to ease wealth inequality and a sharply slowing economy.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Taiwan to become world's 20th largest economy by 2026
Replies
0
Views
288
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
Over 8,000 more become millionaires in Bangladesh
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Michael Corleone
Michael Corleone
beijingwalker
China resells non-Russian LNG to Europe, restocks with Russian fuel
Replies
7
Views
196
kankan326
kankan326
beijingwalker
China Set to Dominate Production, Market for Collaborative Robots
Replies
2
Views
302
Daniel808
Daniel808
beijingwalker
China still has the most billionaires in the world after last year's crackdown,Chinese cities take top three positions for most billionaire residents
Replies
7
Views
641
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom