What's new

Chinese military will take necessary measures in response to infringements and provocations of some countries on Diaoyu Islands and South China Sea: D

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,255
-23
98,300
Country
China
Location
China

Chinese military will take necessary measures in response to infringements and provocations of some countries on Diaoyu Islands and South China Sea: Defense Spokesperson

China Military Online
2023-03-30 17:52:05

BEIJING, March 30 -- "In response to the infringements and provocations of some countries on issues such as the Diaoyu Islands and the South China Sea, the Chinese military will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," said a Chinese defense spokesperson at a regular press conference on Thursday.

Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry concerning the recent meetings between the foreign and defense ministers of Japan and the Philippines.

"China is committed to maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. We consistently advocate that cooperation among countries should be conducive to regional peace and stability, and should not target or harm the interests of third parties," said Snr. Col. Tan, noting that some countries have clung to the Cold War mentality and zero-sum game mindset, and have engaged in "small yard, high fence" strategy and military expansion under the excuse of so-called "Chinese coercion" and "China military threat", which is firmly opposed by China.

"It needs to be emphasized that the Diaoyu Island and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory. And China also has indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea islands and their adjacent waters," said Snr. Col. Tan.

The spokesperson stressed that the Chinese military will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, in response to the infringements and provocations of some countries on issues concerning the Diaoyu Islands and the South China Sea.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chinese troops are ready to respond to US provocations
Replies
0
Views
162
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Chinese fighter jet confronts US Navy plane with CNN crew aboard as tensions simmer in South China Sea
Replies
0
Views
378
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Song Hong
China to take back Thitu Island?
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
hirobo2
hirobo2
beijingwalker
China’s military alarming buildup of forces in “every warfare area, the fastest in human history” : the chief of Navy intelligence
Replies
2
Views
648
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Get Ya Wig Split
US Navy reconnaissance flight over Taiwan Strait draws angry response from China
Replies
0
Views
147
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom