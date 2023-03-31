Chinese military will take necessary measures in response to infringements and provocations of some countries on Diaoyu Islands and South China Sea: D

Chinese military will take necessary measures in response to infringements and provocations of some countries on Diaoyu Islands and South China Sea: Defense Spokesperson ​

2023-03-30 17:52:05BEIJING, March 30 -- "In response to the infringements and provocations of some countries on issues such as the Diaoyu Islands and the South China Sea, the Chinese military will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," said a Chinese defense spokesperson at a regular press conference on Thursday.Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry concerning the recent meetings between the foreign and defense ministers of Japan and the Philippines."China is committed to maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. We consistently advocate that cooperation among countries should be conducive to regional peace and stability, and should not target or harm the interests of third parties," said Snr. Col. Tan, noting that some countries have clung to the Cold War mentality and zero-sum game mindset, and have engaged in "small yard, high fence" strategy and military expansion under the excuse of so-called "Chinese coercion" and "China military threat", which is firmly opposed by China."It needs to be emphasized that the Diaoyu Island and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory. And China also has indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea islands and their adjacent waters," said Snr. Col. Tan.The spokesperson stressed that the Chinese military will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, in response to the infringements and provocations of some countries on issues concerning the Diaoyu Islands and the South China Sea.