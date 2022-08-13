Chinese military to host and compete in International Army Games 2022​

Source: China Military OnlineEditor: Wang XinjuanTime: 2022-08-13 01:15:13BEIJING, Aug. 12 -- According to the Training and Administration Department under the Central Military Commission (CMC), the International Army Games (IAG) 2022 will take place from August 13 to 27 as scheduled. The IAG 2022 sets a total of 36 competitions and will be co-hosted by 12 countries including China, Russia and Iran, attracting more than 270 military teams from 37 countries (regions).This year, the competitions hosted by China will be held in two locations in China. The PLA Army (PLAA) is to host and participate in the “Suvorov Onslaught”, a contest among infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) crews, and the “Safe Route”, a minesweeping contest among engineering troops, in Korla, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The PLA Navy (PLAN) will host and participate in the “Sea Cup” contest, a contest among naval surface ships, in Qingdao, a port city in east China’s Shandong Province. Teams from Russia, Belarus, Iran and Venezuela will participate in these contests in China.As for the events to be held abroad, the Chinese military has dispatched nine teams to Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Uzbekistan to participate in nine contests hosted by the five countries respectively.Besides, at the invitation of the Venezuelan military, the Chinese military will send a delegation to observe the Sniper Frontier competition to be held in Venezuela as part of the IAG 2022 from August 13 to 27.