Chinese Military Tests Unmanned Intelligent Systems for Future Logistics Support​

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Joint Logistics Support Force recently organized an unmanned intelligent equipment inspection event, gathering hundreds of arms companies to display their drone products in a move to find the right equipment that can enhance the Chinese military's logistics support capabilities and boost the P L A's overall combat capabilities.The arms companies brought their independently developed unmanned equipment to the inspection where P L A evaluated the drones performances in demonstration tests. During the evaluation, a type of drone helicopter was given a mission to evacuate a wounded soldier from the frontline to safety in a simulation exercise.In another test, a type of unmanned six-wheeled truck displayed its ability to rapidly transport 80 tons of munitions to the frontline. Other drones displayed at the event included fixed-wing aircraft, excavators, and weapons stations.Having given flight performances at Airshow China 2021, the TB-001 Twin-Tailed Scorpion armed reconnaissance drone joined the demonstration, carrying what seemed like precision munitions under its wings.The PLA Joint Logistics Support Force has been actively exploring the application of unmanned intelligent technologies in fields like the transport of supplies, the transfer of the wounded, and emergency search and rescue. The event enabled the P L A Joint Logistics Support Force to discuss and communicate with the arms firms and study the demonstration performances.