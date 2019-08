Chinese military says Taiwan’s US$8 billion deal to buy US F-16 fighter jets is a waste of money because they will be ‘useless’ against the PLA

A mainland Chinese military official has said Taiwan’s purchase of American warplanes will not help the island defend itself and will only be a financial burden.Senior Colonel Cao Yanzhong, a researcher at the PLA Academy of Military Science, said the fighters would be “useless”in improving the island’s combat strength against the mainland’s military.“This deal just places an extra financial burden on the Taiwanese people and only benefits the American arms dealers … It is essentially Taiwan paying a fee to the Americans to buy protection, but this will not work and cannot protect them,” Cao said._____________________________________indeed they are useless, during peace time the majority of aircrafts are on the ground because no military can keep them all in the air all the time, 80-90% of Taiwan's airforce would be taken out in less than an hour with hundreds of cruise & ballistic missiles, at most one or two dozen Taiwanese aircrafts would survive & they would face off against 120 PLA aircraft each firing two BVR missiles, the Taiwan pilots of those 24 aircrafts would look at the 240 BVR missiles heading their way & they would say "f*** this, I'm out of here" & they would immediatley eject themselves without attempting any evasive maneuvers.ofcourse white worshippers have an illusion that the US would come to the rescue but just like what Colonel Cao Yanzhong said, the sepratists won't get any protection no matter how much they pay, the US will not sacrafice 300 million American for the sake of a bunch of white worshippers, there is a wishfull thinking among westerners that the US could just fire hundreds of missiles towards mainland China & China would do nothing, in reality China would respond by burning US bases in Japan & SK and this would result in a nuclear exchange because it's impossible for any one to defferentiate between a conventional missile & a nuclear one till hits them at which point it would be too late to respond.the only thing that is stopping China from taking Taiwan is because they fear this would result in a trade war with the EU & Japan, so they are waiting for their GDP to surpass or equal that of the US.