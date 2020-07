Chinese Military Shows Off ‘Rifle-Size Railguns’ In New Video

Jul 10, 2020,01:49pm EDT

The weapons were featured in a video on Chinese military news website js7tv.cn last month, and were said to be developed by the Logistical Engineering University of the People’s Liberation Army , considered one of the country’s top military research institutions.The weapon is known as the Small Synchronous Induction Coilgun, and it was demonstrated in pistol, rifle and robot-mounted variants, bursting balloons and punching holes in wooden and metal targets.The idea for such weapons is not new, having been around since at least the 1930s. The idea is that by using electromagnetism to accelerate a bullet, you can overcome the limitations of gunpowder-style firearms, which generally top out at muzzle velocities of about 2,000 meters per second . Magnetic propulsion can in theory reach any speed; it is also silent, and with no explosive gases to disperse it can have an extremely high rate of fire. Science fiction fans will have encountered such weapons under names like Gauss Rifles or Mass Drivers , or the shoot-through-solid-walls electromagnetic pulse guns toted by Arnie Schwarzenegger in Eraser