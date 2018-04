Chinese Military Is Equipping Its Carrier-Based Aircraft with Drones Using AI











Chief engineer of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (CASC)'s Shi Wen told a press conference in Beijing this month that the new program is making “efforts to promote artificial intelligence for UAVs to allow manned aircraft to co-pilot UAVs.” Shi's team is working on a series of UAVs to be deployed in both surveillance and attack missions.

This month, the Global Times reported that China’s military is seeking to equip its carrier-based manned aircraft with drones using advanced technology such as artificial intelligence (AI). The move is said to be an attempt by China to compete with the United States’ unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations.Chief engineer of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (CASC)'s Shi Wen told a press conference in Beijing this month that the new program is making “efforts to promote artificial intelligence for UAVs to allow manned aircraft to co-pilot UAVs.” Shi's team is working on a series of UAVs to be deployed in both surveillance and attack missions.



The CH series was also likely chosen due to CH-5’s reported ability to link up to other drones. “Another advantage is that the CH-5 is capable of making a joint strike together with its predecessors, the CH-3 and CH-4, because they can share the same data link and control system. Therefore, it is very easy for current users of the CH-3 and CH-4 to introduce and integrate the CH-5 into their drone network,” Shi



The program is said to be China's version of the US Navy’s Unmanned Carrier Launched Airborne Surveillance and Strike (UCLASS). Last February, the Pentagon gave

The CH series was also likely chosen due to CH-5’s reported ability to link up to other drones. “Another advantage is that the CH-5 is capable of making a joint strike together with its predecessors, the CH-3 and CH-4, because they can share the same data link and control system. Therefore, it is very easy for current users of the CH-3 and CH-4 to introduce and integrate the CH-5 into their drone network,” Shi said in November 2016.The program is said to be China's version of the US Navy’s Unmanned Carrier Launched Airborne Surveillance and Strike (UCLASS). Last February, the Pentagon gave orders to retool UCLASS as “primarily a carrier-based unmanned aerial refueling platform.”