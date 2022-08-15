Taiwan has lost ground because of Pelosi's visit Chinese military exercises have changed the status quo in its favor ​

Taiwan has lost ground because of Pelosi's visit​

Chinese military exercises have changed the status quo in its favorDave SharmaAugust 14, 2022 05:00 JSTNearly 50 years ago, Egypt held a series of large-scale military exercises along the frontier separating its forces from those of Israel, much in the way China drilled its air and sea forces last week around Taiwan's waters and airspace.During two of the six Egyptian maneuvers, Israel was sufficiently concerned that Cairo might be mounting a genuine military operation that it mobilized its defense forces at great expense, only to subsequently stand them down.On Oct. 6, 1973, corresponding to the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, Egyptian forces went further, crossing the Suez Canal separating them from the Israelis and breaching their defensive fortifications.The ensuing Yom Kippur War remains Israel's worst military disaster. Though it eventually turned the tide of the war, the invasion stunned the country and resulted in significant casualties and losses of equipment.Asked afterward why he had not mobilized Israel's forces in October, then-Defense Minister Moshe Dayan referred to the great cost incurred in the two earlier mobilizations that turned out to be unnecessary. In essence, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat had succeeded in normalizing high-intensity military operations along the de facto border to the extent that when he eventually chose to strike, it came as a surprise.During the initial four days of PLA live-fire exercises in six areas around Taiwan's perimeter, 41 Chinese vessels and 110 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, according to the island's defense ministry. Eleven ballistic missiles were fired into waters north, east and south of Taiwan.The drills were due to end on Aug. 7, but the next day, the PLA announced it would continue to conduct live-fire combat joint exercises and training in the waters and airspace around Taiwan before finally calling them to an end on Aug. 10.The exercises serve valuable military purposes for the PLA: increasing preparedness, improving interoperability among air and sea forces and providing lessons for future operations across the Taiwan Strait.The maneuvers have also demonstrated the relative ease with which the PLA could impose a blockade around Taiwan and cut it off from the outside world. Indeed, any forcible attempt by China to take Taiwan is likely to start with a military blockade that seeks to force the island to negotiate some form of unification, to which Taiwan and its allies must acquiesce or seek to break through.The analytical question posed by Pelosi's trip is whether Taiwan has been left stronger or weaker as a result.Her visit, the most senior by a U.S. lawmaker since Newt Gingrich traveled to the island as House speaker in 1997, was an attempt by Pelosi, seemingly without Biden administration support, to alter the political status quo in favor of Taiwan.Any slight gain in international legitimacy afforded by her stopover has been more than outweighed by China establishing a new military norm across the Taiwan Strait -- largely without challenge -- to the detriment of Taiwan's strategic position.The U.S. and its allies need to be more careful in the future. Taiwan's unique position within the international system is fragile and is dependent on ambiguity. Thoughtful strategy, and Taiwan's survival, demand that such ambiguity be preserved.