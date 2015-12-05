Chinese Metro Transport News & Updates

Every December witnesses inauguration ceremonies of metros and high-speed railways across China.
I start this thread mainly focusing on news and updates of Chinese metro construction, export of metro products and major breakthroughs of future metro technology. The term metro in this thread refers to subway, light rail, rapid suburban rail, trams, BRT, etc.
I hope every member here could make a contribution to this thread, sharing with us the newest information and your experiences in Chinese metro.
[B][SIZE=5]Map of Greater China Cities with Rapid Transit and Light Rail[/SIZE][/B]
(excluding BRT)
[ATTACH=full]276962[/ATTACH]
[B]Top10 metro systems by mileage[/B] (excluding BRT)
[ATTACH=full]276963[/ATTACH]
[B]BRT in operation [/B]
[ATTACH=full]276964[/ATTACH]
