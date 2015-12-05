Chinese Metro Transport News & Updates

Kyle Sun said: When DaLian, which is my hometown, started to demonstrate whether dalian needed metro years ago ,many people worried about the cost and they thought the existing public traffic system were enough .



Fortunately dl gov decided to do it.



now dl metro puts into operation in time which saves the public from serious traffic jam.



no one complain about the cost now. Click to expand...

You should also share this on ssc, their China forums are woefully under represented given the scale of Chinese infrastructure, they need regular updates likes these:I really like their pakistani forums, loads of information.problem in Pakistan is that people here have given up on public transport, and especially given the lack of any concrete regulations, depend on private means like cars and more importantly bikes.Which means that they feel no connection with public transport, since only the very desperate (mostly from the poor/lower middle class) use them.We need to kick these underaged bikers riding with no lights and helmets to the curb and force them to use the bike instead of putting others in danger.