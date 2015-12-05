Chinese Metro Transport News & Updates

What's new

Every December witnesses inauguration ceremonies of metros and high-speed railways across China.
I start this thread mainly focusing on news and updates of Chinese metro construction, export of metro products and major breakthroughs of future metro technology. The term metro in this thread refers to subway, light rail, rapid suburban rail, trams, BRT, etc.

2014052301571112.jpg


I hope every member here could make a contribution to this thread, sharing with us the newest information and your experiences in Chinese metro.
@Yizhi @Shotgunner51 @TaiShang @Stranagor @cirr @Keel @Jlaw @Place Of Space @FairAndUnbiased @zeronet @Raphael @sweetgrape @Edison Chen @Chinese Bamboo @Chinese-Dragon @cnleio @+4vsgorillas-Apebane @onebyone @yusheng @Kyle Sun @dy1022 @Beast @YoucanYouup @terranMarine @ahojunk @kuge@Economic superpower @Beidou2020 @cirr @JSCh @jkroo @Pangu @ChineseTiger1986 @powastick @onebyone @kankan326 @badguy2000 @TianyaTaiwan @ahtan_china @ChineseTiger1986 @powastick @empirefighter @hexagonsnow @xuxu1457 @sword1947 @tranquilium@XiaoYaoZi @55100864 @Sommer @HongWu002 @Speeder 2 @Dungeness @utp45 @StarCraft_ZT2 @Martian2 @Jguo @Arryn @rott @TheTruth @Dungeness @immortalsoul @beijingwalker @xunzi @Obambam @ahtan_china @bolo @bobsm @Abacin @Tom99 @Genesis @GS Zhou @djsjs @Daniel808 @Nan Yang @70U63 @CAPRICORN-88 @faithfulguy @ahojunk et al

[B][SIZE=5]Map of Greater China Cities with Rapid Transit and Light Rail[/SIZE][/B]
(excluding BRT)
[ATTACH=full]276962[/ATTACH]

[B]Top10 metro systems by mileage[/B] (excluding BRT)
[ATTACH=full]276963[/ATTACH]

[B]BRT in operation [/B]
[ATTACH=full]276964[/ATTACH]
 

When DaLian, my hometown, started to demonstrate whether dalian needed metro years ago ,many people worried about the cost and they thought the existing public traffic system were enough .

Fortunately dl gov decided to do it.

now dl metro puts into operation in time which saves the public from serious traffic jam.

no one complain about the cost now.
 
You should also share this on ssc, their China forums are woefully under represented given the scale of Chinese infrastructure, they need regular updates likes these:

Projects & Infrastructure / å¨å»ºé¡¹ç®ä¸åºç¡è®¾æ½ - SkyscraperCity

I really like their pakistani forums, loads of information.

When DaLian, which is my hometown, started to demonstrate whether dalian needed metro years ago ,many people worried about the cost and they thought the existing public traffic system were enough .

Fortunately dl gov decided to do it.

now dl metro puts into operation in time which saves the public from serious traffic jam.

no one complain about the cost now.
problem in Pakistan is that people here have given up on public transport, and especially given the lack of any concrete regulations, depend on private means like cars and more importantly bikes.

Which means that they feel no connection with public transport, since only the very desperate (mostly from the poor/lower middle class) use them.

We need to kick these underaged bikers riding with no lights and helmets to the curb and force them to use the bike instead of putting others in danger.
 
You should also share this on ssc, their China forums are woefully under represented given the scale of Chinese infrastructure, they need regular updates likes these:

Projects & Infrastructure / å¨å»ºé¡¹ç®ä¸åºç¡è®¾æ½ - SkyscraperCity

I really like their pakistani forums, loads of information.



problem in Pakistan is that people here have given up on public transport, and especially given the lack of any concrete regulations, depend on private means like cars and more importantly bikes.

Which means that they feel no connection with public transport, since only the very desperate (mostly from the poor/lower middle class) use them.

We need to kick these underaged bikers riding with no lights and helmets to the curb and force them to use the bike instead of putting others in danger.
I know that forum, but don't have more energy for another one.

When you have a good public transport system with very affordable tickets, people will gradually turn to public transport. In greater Tokyo, over 90% commuters resort to metro and rapid suburban railways. My father used to drive to work, now by metro, 3-5 minutes a train.

When DaLian, which is my hometown, started to demonstrate whether dalian needed metro years ago ,many people worried about the cost and they thought the existing public traffic system were enough .

Fortunately dl gov decided to do it.

now dl metro puts into operation in time which saves the public from serious traffic jam.

no one complain about the cost now.
Share with us some photos or news on Dalian metro, Dalian is a beautiful costal city!
 
My hometown - NanChang 1st metro will commercial operation in this month (2015,12) ... other 5x metros still building, when February return hometown to see my parents, i will post photos in this thread.
 
AndrewJin

AndrewJin

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 23, 2015
15,100
22
50,777
Country
China
Location
China
My hometown - NanChang 1st metro will commercial operation in this month (2015,12) ... other 5x metros still building, when February return hometown to see my parents, i will post photos in this thread.
Congrats! Nanchang will be the fourth city in Central China!

b_365539284.jpg

131145397_11n.jpg

20090723_59729_1.jpg
 
1111.JPG

now , the first part of line 1, line2, totally about 50 kilometers in service,
the second part of line1, line2 will soon be in service which is about 20 kilometers,
line3, line4 under construction.
 
AndrewJin

AndrewJin

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 23, 2015
15,100
22
50,777
Country
China
Location
China
View attachment 277808
now , the first part of line 1, line2, totally about 50 kilometers in service,
the second part of line1, line2 will soon be in service which is about 20 kilometers,
line3, line4 under construction.
lol, see construction sites everywhere across China. Temporary inconvenience for the future efficiency!
Now, in Shanghai metro
Minhang, south suburb
ImageUploadedByDefence.pk1449474303.613502.jpg

ImageUploadedByDefence.pk1449474328.892713.jpg

ImageUploadedByDefence.pk1449474383.951442.jpg
 
I saw a picture in SSC of what the Beijing metro will look like in the future; dang it looks epic!

Anyway this is from wikipedia :smitten:
 
