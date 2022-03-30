What's new

Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Suspect (second from right) being questioned by authorities. (State Border Guard Service of Ukraine photo)


TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese nationals have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle two undocumented infants from Ukraine to Romania.

On Monday (March 14), the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that border guards at the Porubne Border Crossing Point in Chernivtsi Oblast had foiled an attempt by foreigners to take babies out of Ukraine. According to the border guard, two Chinese citizens tried to walk across the border into Romania while carrying two infants.

However, border officials discovered that the foreigners did not have any identifying documents for the infants. After conducting an investigation, the State Border Guard Service found that "shortly before this (incident), both Chinese had arrived in the territory of our country without children."

When questioned by border guards, the foreign nationals were not able to provide an explanation about where the children came from. The National Police of Ukraine is now investigating the incident.

(State Border Guard Service of Ukraine photo)

(State Border Guard Service of Ukraine photo)
 
V. Makarov

V. Makarov

Men who take advantage of refugee women and children must be stopped. There were reports of Polish human traffickers, trying to lure Ukrainian women into their homes, and now this. In this modern day and age, any soldier who touches a woman without her consent, and any civilian who takes advantage of refugees, must be made an example.

The Islamic punishment for "Fasad fil Ardh" (spreading corruption on Earth) is most applicable to them: their hands and feet of the opposite direction have to be cut, and the person should be crucified.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

Lowest Humanity has to offer, I saw similar reports of Syrian kids been forced into sex by traffickers. May Allah burn these scums in hell for a long time.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Oldman1

The Iron Cross was a military decoration in the Kingdom of Prussia, and later in the German Empire (1871–1918) and Nazi Germany (1933–1945).
The Cross of Saint George (Russian: Георгиевский крест) is a state decoration of the Russian Federation. It was initially established by Imperial Russia where it was officially known as the Decoration of the Military Order of Saint George between 1807 and 1913. The Cross of Saint George was reinstated into the Russian awards system in 1992.

