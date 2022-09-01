Chinese megawatt-level space nuclear reactor passes review



The reactor was designed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences and can generate one megawatt of electricity for spacecraft power supply and propulsion.



The project passed a comprehensive performance evaluation by China’s Ministry of Science and Technology Aug. 25, according to Science and Technology Daily and other Chinese media.



The online reports across multiple outlets have since been deleted but cached and archived versions are accessible.



No technical details nor plans for use of the nuclear power system were stated in the reports.



Nuclear fission systems offer high levels of power and electricity propulsion for robotic missions to the outer planets, which receive very low levels of energy from the sun, rendering solar power generation useless. They can also provide power on planetary surfaces for crewed missions.



