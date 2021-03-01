Chinese media: If the US is not ready to supply F-35 fighters to the UAE, China could agree on the supply of J-20

The SC said:



It was noted that the United States "probably takes into account the concerns of Israel, which does not want its Arab neighbors in the region to have the latest military equipment." It is also noted that "China could take advantage of the situation to its advantage."



From material in Sina Military:



If anyone suspected that after the Biden administration suspended large-scale sales



The Chinese press notes that from the United States in Abu Dhabi there were “only the commander Central Command and Deputy Commander of the Air Force ". But, allegedly, no meaningful negotiations were held on the supply of the F-35.



Sina:



The United States sent a signal to the Gulf countries that they cannot be considered permanent allies. They themselves revise deals, canceling their own decisions without much explanation. The Middle East will clearly take this signal into account and understand that there are more reliable partners in the world.



Recall that earlier negotiations on the supply of F-35 fighters to the UAE were conducted by the Trump administration, including in the format of the "big Middle East deal."





