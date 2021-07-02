Chinese Man says it is ‘racist that Indians marry Chinese because it is predatory’ in viral video

Man says it is 'racist that Indians marry Chinese because it is predatory' in viral video Singapore -- In a video that went viral over the weekend, a Chinese man was seen berating an Indian man for being in a relationship with a Chinese woman. The

Quite sad to see such racism, prejudice and how insecure some Chinese people are.In a video that went viral over the weekend, a Chinese man was seen berating an Indian man for being in a relationship with a Chinese woman.The 9-minute-video, taken by the woman herself and posted on the Indian man, Dave Parkash’s Facebook page, showed a Chinese man who said: “This has nothing to do with nationalism, it has all to do with race”.Throughout the video, the man kept insisting that Dave, a Singaporean who is half-Indian and half-Filipino, should date an Indian, instead of his girlfriend who is half-Chinese and half-Thai.Calling his girlfriend over, Dave said: “There’s a Chinese Singaporean man here, who’s upset with the person behind the phone, who’s recording, saying that she being a Chinese shouldn’t be with a person like me”