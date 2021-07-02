What's new

Chinese Man says it is ‘racist that Indians marry Chinese because it is predatory’ in viral video

Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
12,697
-50
11,024
Country
India
Location
India
Quite sad to see such racism, prejudice and how insecure some Chinese people are.

theindependent.sg

Man says it is 'racist that Indians marry Chinese because it is predatory' in viral video

Singapore -- In a video that went viral over the weekend, a Chinese man was seen berating an Indian man for being in a relationship with a Chinese woman. The
theindependent.sg theindependent.sg

In a video that went viral over the weekend, a Chinese man was seen berating an Indian man for being in a relationship with a Chinese woman.

The 9-minute-video, taken by the woman herself and posted on the Indian man, Dave Parkash’s Facebook page, showed a Chinese man who said: “This has nothing to do with nationalism, it has all to do with race”.

Throughout the video, the man kept insisting that Dave, a Singaporean who is half-Indian and half-Filipino, should date an Indian, instead of his girlfriend who is half-Chinese and half-Thai.

Calling his girlfriend over, Dave said: “There’s a Chinese Singaporean man here, who’s upset with the person behind the phone, who’s recording, saying that she being a Chinese shouldn’t be with a person like me”
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
12,697
-50
11,024
Country
India
Location
India
At least the insecure, racist Chinese man was suspended

www.channelnewsasia.com

Ngee Ann Polytechnic to sack teaching staff member who made racist remarks to couple in video

SINGAPORE: Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) is in the process of terminating the employment of one of its teaching staff members after a viral video ...
www.channelnewsasia.com www.channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) is in the process of terminating the employment of one of its teaching staff members after a viral video showed him making racist remarks towards an interracial couple.

"The polytechnic has officially charged the staff in question for serious breach of our staff Code of Conduct, and is proceeding to terminate his service," said an NP spokesperson in a statement to CNA on Thursday (Jun 17).

The staff member is also accused of making Islamophobic remarks in class in 2017, according to an online post by an NP alumna.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom