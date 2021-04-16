Chinese man kidnapped and killed in elaborate body-swap scheme

Because China is against the dead having traditional burial and rites, people are killing others to swap bodies

China's campaign against burials

--------------Before he died of cancer in 2017 a man from south-east China told his family he wanted a traditional burial, but in some regions these are banned.His family hired someone to find a substitute body that could be cremated in place of their relative's.But unknown to them, the man they hired committed murder to provide the body.In September 2020 the man hired by the family - identified only by his surname Huang - was given a suspended death sentence over the murder.While the murder happened in 2017, the case only gained prominence last week after an article about the incident came to wider attention online in China.A traditional burial is favoured in China, with people investing heavily in funerals and coffins, believing that doing so is a way of showing filial piety towards their ancestors.But China has increasingly been campaigning for people to refrain from burying their dead and in some regions there is an outright ban on burials.This is intended to save land and discourage extravagant burial ceremonies.A regulation dating back to 1997 stipulates that "densely populated regions with relatively little land and convenient transport should practise cremation"."Those regions which cannot meet such requirements are allowed to conduct burials," the regulation says.Body swapping is not unheard of in China, and mostly occurs in rural areas where more people put stress on following traditional burial ways.