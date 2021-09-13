What's new

Chinese-made games dominate the U.S. market for the first time

Chinese-made games dominate the U.S. market for the first time
Patrick Rhys Atack
17:36, 12-Sep-202

The mobile gaming sector is worth billions globally, and sales data has revealed how Chinese game developers have gained market dominance for the first time.

In the first half of 2021, 220 of the top 1,000 games bought or downloaded in the U.S. were made by companies headquartered in China.

That's a 6 percent increase over the past two years, and crucially puts Chinese game developers above U.S. firms for the first time. Meanwhile, the U.S. developers' market share has dropped 10 percent over two years.

Chinese developers also dominate the European market, with more than 10 percent growth across key markets – UK, France, Germany, Russia and Turkey.

Russian and Swedish games companies have also made gains in Europe since 2019, but China-developed mobile games are the most popular.

253def3c903d4dce99e81e57e7fedcc0.jpeg


The market dominance in game downloads also translates to dominance in terms of consumer spend, according to stats from App Annie.
Chinese game developers earned 22 percent of consumer spend in the U.S. in the first half of 2021. They also received the biggest slice in key European markets including the UK, Germany and France.
Mobile gaming boomed during the pandemic, with an average of a billion downloads per week (25 percent more than 2019) and nearly $2 billion spent on games each week (40 percent higher than 2019).
The sector was worth $100 billion globally in 2020, more than double both home consoles ($39bn) and PC and Mac gaming ($39.5bn).

newseu.cgtn.com

Chinese-made games dominate the U.S. market for the first time

Chinese gaming companies are leading the most valuable global video gaming market.
newseu.cgtn.com newseu.cgtn.com
 
#1 :rolleyes1:

#2 :rolleyes1:

www.similarweb.com

Top Games Grossing Apps Ranking - Most Popular Apps in United States | Similarweb

Top 50 grossing games apps ranking in android Google Play Store in United States by installs and usage data - See the Full list here
www.similarweb.com www.similarweb.com

1 Coin Master app analytics Coin MasterMoon Active-=1+1
2 Candy Crush Saga app analytics Candy Crush SagaKing-=2+1
3 Genshin Impact app analytics Genshin ImpactmiHoYo Limited-=3-2
4 Garena Free Fire - 4nniversary app analytics Garena Free Fire - 4nniversaryGARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED-=4=
5 Roblox app analytics RobloxRoblox Corporation-=5=
6 Pokémon GO app analytics Pokémon GONiantic, Inc.-=6=
7 Lords Mobile: Tower Defense app analytics Lords Mobile: Tower DefenseIGG.COM-=7=
8 Homescapes app analytics HomescapesPlayrix-=8=
9 RAID: Shadow Legends app analytics RAID: Shadow LegendsPlarium Global Ltd-=9+3
10 Candy Crush Soda Saga app analytics Candy Crush Soda SagaKing-=10+1
11 Bingo Blitz™️ - Bingo Games app analytics Bingo Blitz™️ - Bingo GamesPlaytika Santa Monica-=11-1
12 Jackpot Party Casino Games: Spin FREE Casino Slots app analytics Jackpot Party Casino Games: Spin FREE Casino SlotsSciPlay-=12+1
13 Fishdom app analytics FishdomPlayrix-=13+1
14 Toon Blast app analytics Toon BlastPeak-=14+2
15 Star Trek™ Fleet Command app analytics Star Trek™ Fleet CommandScopely-=15+3
16 State of Survival: The Zombie Apocalypse app analytics State of Survival: The Zombie ApocalypseKingsGroup Holdings-=16+1
17 Township app analytics TownshipPlayrix-=17-2
18 MARVEL Strike Force: Squad RPG app analytics MARVEL Strike Force: Squad RPGScopely-=18+6
19 Cash Frenzy™ Casino – Free Slots Games app analytics Cash Frenzy™ Casino – Free Slots GamesSpinX Games Limited-=19+1
20 Last Shelter: Survival app analytics Last Shelter: SurvivalLong Tech Network Limited-=20+5
21GardenscapesPlayrix-=21+2
22Slotomania™ Slots: Casino Slot Machine GamesPlaytika-=22-1
23Call of Duty®: Mobile - Elite of the EliteActivision Publishing, Inc.-=23-4
24Top War: Battle GameTopwar Studio-=24-2
25Puzzles & Survival37GAMES-=25+5
26Rise of Kingdoms: Lost CrusadeLilithGames-=26+2
27Royal MatchDream Games, Ltd.-=27-1
28Evony: The King's ReturnTG Inc.-=28+1
29新三國志手機版-光榮特庫摩授權Orientalgame-=29+9
30DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLEBANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.-=30-3
31Empires & Puzzles: Epic Match 3Small Giant Games-=31=
32Project MakeoverMagic Tavern, Inc.-=32=
33POP! Slots ™- Free Vegas Casino Slot Machine GamesPLAYSTUDIOS INC-=33=
34Solitaire TriPeaks Card GamesGSN Games, Inc.-=34=
35Cashman Casino: Casino Slots Machines! 2M Free!Product Madness-=35+2
36Lotsa Slots - Free Vegas Casino Slot MachinesSpinX Games Limited-=36=
37Clash of ClansSupercell-=37-28
38Huuuge Casino Slots Vegas 777Huuuge Games - Play Together-=38+3
39Solitaire Grand Harvest - Free Solitaire TripeaksSupertreat - A Playtika Studio-=39+1
40Merge Dragons!Gram Games Limited-=40-1
41King of Avalon: DominionCentury Games Limited-=41+3
42DoubleDown Casino Vegas SlotsDoubleDown Interactive LLC-=42=
43Marvel Contest of ChampionsKabam Games, Inc.-=43-8
44PUBG MOBILE 1.5: IGNITIONPROXIMA BETA-=44-1
45Star Wars™: Galaxy of HeroesELECTRONIC ARTS-=45+4
46Mafia CityYottaGame-=46-1
47Epic SevenSmilegate Megaport-=47+14
48House of Fun: Play Casino SlotsPlaytika UK – House of Fun Limited-=48-2
49Rise of Empires: Ice and FireLong Tech Network Limited-=49-1
50Toy BlastPeak-=50-3
 
#2 Roblox
www.similarweb.com

Top Grossing Games iPhone Apps Ranking in United States | Similarweb

Top 50 grossing iPhone games apps ranking in Apple App Store in United States by installs and usage data - See the Full list here
www.similarweb.com www.similarweb.com


1 Candy Crush Saga app analytics Candy Crush Saga King 1 =
2 Roblox app analytics Roblox Roblox Corporation 2 =
3 Call of Duty®: Mobile app analytics Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. 3 +10
4 Garena Free Fire - 4nniversary app analytics Garena Free Fire - 4nniversary GARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED 4 -1
5 Pokémon GO app analytics Pokémon GO Niantic, Inc. 5 -1
6 Genshin Impact app analytics Genshin Impact miHoYo Limited 6 -1
7 Homescapes app analytics Homescapes Playrix 7 +1
8 Coin Master app analytics Coin Master Moon Active 8 -2
9 Clash Royale app analytics Clash Royale Supercell 9 -2
10 Clash of Clans app analytics Clash of Clans Supercell 10 -1
11 Toon Blast app analytics Toon Blast Peak Games 11 =
12 Royal Match app analytics Royal Match Dream Games, Ltd. 12 -2
13 Project Makeover app analytics Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. 13 -1
14 State of Survival Walking Dead app analytics State of Survival Walking Dead KingsGroup International AG 14 +1
15 Gardenscapes app analytics Gardenscapes Playrix 15 -1
16 Fishdom app analytics Fishdom Playrix 16 +1
17 DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE app analytics DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. 17 +1
18 Candy Crush Soda Saga app analytics Candy Crush Soda Saga King 18 -2
19 Rise of Kingdoms app analytics Rise of Kingdoms Lilith Games 19 +2
20 Slotomania™ Vegas Casino Slots app analytics Slotomania™ Vegas Casino Slots Playtika LTD 20 -1

21 Evony TOP GAMES INC. Games 21 +5
22 Township Playrix Games 22 +5
23 Puzzles & Survival 37GAMES Games 23 -1
24 Bingo Blitz™ - BINGO games Playtika Santa Monica, LLC Games 24 -4
25 DoubleDown™ Casino -Slots Game Double Down Interactive LLC Games 25 +3
26 Top War: Battle Game Topwar Studio Games 26 -2
27 RAID: Shadow Legends Plarium Global Ltd Games 27 -2
28 PUBG MOBILE 1.5: IGNITION Tencent Mobile International Limited Games 28 -5
29 Jackpot Party - Casino Slots Phantom EFX, Inc. Games 29 +4
30 Cashman Casino Las Vegas Slots Product Madness Games 30 =
31 Cash Frenzy™ - Slots Casino SpinX Games Limited Games 31 +7
32 Toy Blast Peak Games Games 32 =
33 Marvel Contest of Champions Kabam Games, Inc. Games 33 -2
34 Design Home: Dream Makeover Crowdstar Inc Games 34 +23
35 MARVEL Strike Force: Squad RPG Scopely, Inc. Games 35 -6
36 Madden NFL 22 Mobile Football Electronic Arts Games 36 +4
37 8 Ball Pool™ Miniclip.com Games 37 +15
38 Lightning Link Casino Slots Product Madness Games 38 -4
39 Empires & Puzzles Epic Match 3 Small Giant Games Games 39 -2
40 Big Fish Casino: Slots Big Fish Games, Inc Games 40 +7
41 Solitaire Grand Harvest Supertreat Games 41 -5
42 House of Fun: Casino Slots 777 PLAYTIKA UK - HOUSE OF FUN LIMITED Games 42 -1
43 World Series of Poker - WSOP Playtika LTD Games 43 -1
44 Cash Tornado™ Slots - Casino Madness Limited Games 44 -1
45 Lords Mobile: Tower Defense IGG.COM Games 45 -1
46 Yahtzee® with Buddies Dice Scopely, Inc. Games 46 +2
47 Game of Thrones: Conquest ™ Warner Bros. Games 47 +8
48 Star Wars™: Galaxy of Heroes Electronic Arts Games 48 -9
49 Brawl Stars Supercell Games 49 +40
50 Episode - Choose Your Story Episode Interactive Games 50 =
 
Ahmet Pasha said:
Who plays these stupid games man?
Click to expand...

Many of the popular games are mostly played by the young teen and under crowd (like 7 yr olds)...such as the #5 and #2 Roblox
backlinko.com

Roblox User and Growth Stats 2022

Key Roblox user stats. Includes data on number of players, demographics, revenue, total games, and more.
backlinko.com backlinko.com

Age groupShare (among DAUs)
Under 925%
9-1229%
13-1613%
17-2416%
25+14%
 
Genshin Impact made me take notice , but to be honest , most of these games are made via Western Rendering suits ,western tools and western platforms.

But Chinese games are getting better, what i would appreciate is China brings its own culture and identity to these games rather than making them like western or Japanese games.
i looking at the wokong game to change that.

eg : Russian games like , Metro , Stalker and DCS are legendary.
 
Click to expand...
This is top grossing of all time or just 2021?
 

