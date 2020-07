i want to ask Chinese posters:how does a parcel gets delivered from Shijiazhuang to Guangzhou in 2 days time? Hebei and Guangdong- 1 in the north n the other in the south.i bought something on taobao 2 days ago. Parcel originated from Shijiazhuang, n it is estimated to reach the international shipping warehouse today.i ruled out long haul trucking, cos theres no way it could be that fast(unless im corrected ) and HSR, which i've checked that showed it only carry passengers trains, not freight.also, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Last_mile_(transportation) always takes the longest portion of a delivery schedule. This should have added up even more time