Chinese locals fly drones and drop tea eggs, pickles on Taiwan's islands nearby to jeer at Taiwan's politicians claiming mainlanders can't afford them

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
- 48,174
- -12
- Country
-
- Location
-
Taiwan TV Report: Chinese locals from Xiamen city, which is the closest city to Taiwan in the mainland, fly drones and drop tea eggs and pickles on Taiwan's islands nearby to jeer at Taiwan's politicians who claim that mainlanders can't afford them
Many Xiamen locals fly drones to tease Taiwan soldiers nearby, Taiwan troops on the nearby islands are having their hands full recently and have to constantly stay on high alert, warning and shooting their drones.
