Chinese locals fly drones and drop tea eggs, pickles on Taiwan's islands nearby to jeer at Taiwan's politicians claiming mainlanders can't afford them

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,174
-12
92,711
Country
China
Location
China
Taiwan TV Report: Chinese locals from Xiamen city, which is the closest city to Taiwan in the mainland, fly drones and drop tea eggs and pickles on Taiwan's islands nearby to jeer at Taiwan's politicians who claim that mainlanders can't afford them

Many Xiamen locals fly drones to tease Taiwan soldiers nearby, Taiwan troops on the nearby islands are having their hands full recently and have to constantly stay on high alert, warning and shooting their drones.

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,174
-12
92,711
Country
China
Location
China
Taiwan TV talk show claimed that the mainlanders are so poor and they can't even afford tea eggs, we Taiwan people think tea eggs are nothing but to mainlanders, they are too much a luxury for them...

 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
29,108
-49
65,939
Country
China
Location
China
Democracy only gives u freedom to lie and make fake news. Divert from the needed attention to do right things. That is why autocratic system is needed to stop idiots from deluding the mass.

US , Europe and India as democracy are all going that direction.

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,174
-12
92,711
Country
China
Location
China
Taiwan TV: Some Xiamen locals now even fly fixed winged drone to Taiwan to drop stuff, it's getting popular to troll Taiwan troops in the nearby islands

 

