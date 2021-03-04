Chinese legislator announces plans to build a Shenzhen University campus in Hong Kong

Ahead of this year’s two sessions, Chinese legislator Li Qingquan, who is also the president of Shenzhen University (SZU) in Shenzhen, South China’s Guangdong Province, told media that SZU plans to be the first Chinese mainland university to open a campus in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).
By establishing a campus in Hong Kong, SZU can work closer with local students and provide more suitable courses that may benefit their employment, entrepreneurship and personal development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), Li was quoted by Guangdong’s Yangcheng Evening News on Wednesday.
“That will help young people in Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions to find jobs or start businesses in the GBA, therefore, contributing to the prosperity, stability and long-term peace of Hong Kong,” Li noted.
Several Hong Kong universities have built, or are planning to build, campuses in the region’s neighboring Guangdong Province. Now it’s time to promote the “two-way flows” of higher education resources between the mainland and Hong Kong, Li said.
SZU, the mainland comprehensive university closest to Hong Kong, can be a pioneer in setting up a campus there with its close ties with the region, said Li. At present there are more than 200 Hong Kong students studying at SZU, and over 10,000 graduates of the university are working in Hong Kong, he added.
A National People’s Congress deputy, Li will propose the joint development of higher education in the GBA at the forthcoming two sessions, which will start in Beijing on Thursday, Yangcheng Evening News reported.
