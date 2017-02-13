What's new

Chinese laser systems / weapons informational pool

cirr

cirr

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 28, 2012
17,108
18
53,781
Country
China
Location
China
IDEX 2017: Poly reveals Silent Hunter fibre-optic laser system

Richard D Fisher Jr, Abu Dhabi - IHS Jane's Defence Weekly

20 February 2017

China's Poly Technologies defence marketing company has used the IDEX show held in Abu Dhabi from 19-23 February to reveal its Silent Hunter fibre-optic laser air defence system.


A full-scale version of the Silent Hunter's optical systems was displayed during IDEX. (Patrick Allen/IHS Markit)

Poly officials told Jane's that the system was used to help defend the 4-5 September 2016 G-20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, and is a more advanced version of its Low Altitude Laser Defending System (LASS) that was displayed later that month at the AAD defence show in South Africa.

According to its brochure, LASS has a maximum power of 30 kw and a range of 4,000 m. A Poly official said the Silent Hunter is capable of power levels greater than 30 kw, but fewer than 100 kw(50, 70 or 90kw??:lol::D).

Whereas LASS is designed to defend against large numbers of slow unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Silent Hunter's laser is credited with being able to penetrate five layers of 2 mm steel at 800 m, or 5 mm of steel at 1,000 m.

Poly is in the process of integrating a mm-wave radar to supplement its infrared and optical search and track system.

While Silent Hunter is not able to defend against mortar shells or other small artillery, Poly officials said they are developing more powerful versions as well as a version for naval applications.

In its fixed and mobile versions, Silent Hunter comprises a separate medium-truck size power unit and a similar sized equipment unit for the laser. Poly officials said that Silent Hunter is too heavy to develop into an airborne laser as currently configured.

The officials added that potential foreign customers are showing active interest in the system, although there have been no orders as yet.

Want to read more? For analysis on this article and access to all our insight content, please enquire about our subscription options:　ihs.com/contact

To read the full article, Client Login
 
Last edited:
Foxtrot Delta

Foxtrot Delta

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2015
4,921
1
7,848
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
This futuristic weapon is compact enough to mount on trucks.
BRANDON FRIEDERICH
  • 631
    SHARES
  • it's something straight out of a Sci-Fi movie.

    [Photo: Army Recognition]" class="ng-scope" style="box-sizing: border-box;">
    [Photo: Army Recognition]

    The Low Altitude Guard II, or LAG II, is a laser weapons system capable of firing a high-power 30 kilowatt laser beam to knock small airborne targets such as UAVs and drones out of the sky at a range of up to 2.5 miles.

    This second iteration of the LAG improves drastically upon the first, with twice the range and power of the LAG I, which makes the LAG II comparable to the Laser Weapons System installed on the mighty floating base, the USS Ponce.

    Ponce [Photo: US Navy/John F. Williams]" class="ng-scope" style="box-sizing: border-box;">
    The Laser Weapons System on the USS Ponce [Photo: US Navy/John F. Williams]

    Even with all this power, marketing agency Poly Technologies reports that the system is compact enough to be mounted on medium-sized trucks or 6x6 armored personnel carriers. Using a eletro-optical guidance system, the weapon is capable of using directed energy as a defense against small incoming aircraft.

    Photo: toutiao.com]" class="ng-scope" style="box-sizing: border-box;">
    Photo: toutiao.com]

    The electro-optical guidance system could also theoretically be used to take down larger aircraft, but a more advanced system would be required for defending against projectiles such as missiles or rockets.

    The LAG II is currently being reviewed by the People's Liberation Army for anti-drone missions. It seems China will soon join NATO and the U.S. military in implementing directed energy systems for military use.
Source :
http://www.maxim.com/news/china-lag-ii-9-2016
 
cirr

cirr

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 28, 2012
17,108
18
53,781
Country
China
Location
China
国产激光防空系统亮相中东 能连续穿透5层钢板

2017-02-23 08:28:00



以实物形式展出的“寂静狩猎者”激光防空系统



用于进行威力测试的钢板，图为被击穿后的效果。

　　【环球网军事2月23日报道 记者 徐璐明】2月19日，为期5天的第十三届阿布扎比国际防务展在阿联酋首都阿布扎比国家展览中心开幕，中国8家军贸公司以“中国防务”国家展团形式参展，展品涵盖了飞机、导弹武器系统、坦克、船舰、无人机、雷达等多个领域。在中国参展商中，保利科技有限公司展出的“寂静狩猎者”是最为吸引眼球的武器之一。这是一款我国自主研发的低空激光防空系统，这也是该武器的车载机动型首次亮相。

　　据英国《简氏防务周刊》网站报道，在2016年召开的杭州G20峰会期间，“寂静狩猎者”防空系统就已投入使用。报道称，根据现场发放的宣传册所述，“寂静狩猎者”的激光器标准输出功率为30千瓦，最大射程高达4000米。该激光器主要用途是拦截低空无人机，其激光器威力据称可在800米距离击穿5层2毫米厚的钢板，或是在1000米距离可击穿5毫米厚钢板。

　　《简氏》记者在现场看到，“寂静狩猎者”防空系统由中型卡车大小的设备单元构成，官方称因体积和重量限制还不能作为机载使用。不过，多国的潜在客户已对此武器系统表现出浓厚兴趣。

　　据环球网记者了解，“寂静狩猎者”低空激光防空系统利用激光束应对无人机或是航空器，具有响应速度快、拦截命中率高、保障简单等优点，在安全性和多目标应对能力方面都有显著优势。“寂静狩猎者”集成了搜索、跟踪、打击和毁伤评估，从而实现对目标的搜索捕获、锁定跟踪以及击落。

　　“寂静狩猎者”低空激光防空系统相比传统的防空武器，具有以下特点：首先是响应速度快，能够做到“指哪打哪”；其次是拦截命中率高和多目标打击能力，能够在6秒内完成目标的切换和瞄准；再有就是低成本，只消耗电能，一次发射功率成本低于一美元:D，同时也不使用弹药，免去了弹药运输存储等麻烦；还有附带损害小，不会形成大量碎片。

　　目前“寂静狩猎者”提供了4种功率模式，分别为5kW、10kW、20kW、30kW，拦截半径从200米到4000米递增，而对目标的捕获范围在4000米以上。能够拦截直径在2米内、飞行速度小于60米/秒的目标。该低空激光防空系统有两种版本，分别为车载移动式和固定式。车载式可以安装在6X6轮式底盘上，固定式可以分离成每个大小不超过200千克的独立部分，便于运输或是安装在建筑物顶部。



外国客户在“寂静狩猎者”展台前咨询



外国客户在“寂静狩猎者”展台前咨询
 
TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
26,232
70
93,579
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
cirr said:
IDEX 2017: Poly reveals Silent Hunter fibre-optic laser system

Richard D Fisher Jr, Abu Dhabi - IHS Jane's Defence Weekly

20 February 2017

China's Poly Technologies defence marketing company has used the IDEX show held in Abu Dhabi from 19-23 February to reveal its Silent Hunter fibre-optic laser air defence system.


A full-scale version of the Silent Hunter's optical systems was displayed during IDEX. (Patrick Allen/IHS Markit)

Poly officials told Jane's that the system was used to help defend the 4-5 September 2016 G-20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, and is a more advanced version of its Low Altitude Laser Defending System (LASS) that was displayed later that month at the AAD defence show in South Africa.

According to its brochure, LASS has a maximum power of 30 kw and a range of 4,000 m. A Poly official said the Silent Hunter is capable of power levels greater than 30 kw, but fewer than 100 kw(50, 70 or 90kw??:lol::D).

Whereas LASS is designed to defend against large numbers of slow unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Silent Hunter's laser is credited with being able to penetrate five layers of 2 mm steel at 800 m, or 5 mm of steel at 1,000 m.

Poly is in the process of integrating a mm-wave radar to supplement its infrared and optical search and track system.

While Silent Hunter is not able to defend against mortar shells or other small artillery, Poly officials said they are developing more powerful versions as well as a version for naval applications.

In its fixed and mobile versions, Silent Hunter comprises a separate medium-truck size power unit and a similar sized equipment unit for the laser. Poly officials said that Silent Hunter is too heavy to develop into an airborne laser as currently configured.

The officials added that potential foreign customers are showing active interest in the system, although there have been no orders as yet.

Want to read more? For analysis on this article and access to all our insight content, please enquire about our subscription options:　ihs.com/contact

To read the full article, Client Login
Click to expand...
Nice defence-oriented technology. Might be utilized against unmanned air and maritime platforms that violate China's sovereign waters and air-space in East and South China Seas.
 
samsara

samsara

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 28, 2016
2,354
7
6,958
Country
Lao Peoples Democratic Republic
Location
China
Drones, lasers, and tanks: China shows off its latest weapons

A peek at the arsenal at an arms fair in Dubai.

By Jeffrey Lin and P.W. Singer 2017-02-28 | Popular Science


Hongjian via China Defense Forum
VT-4 MBT

The VT-4 tank is the most high-tech tank offered by China. It boasts increased balancing armor, firepower, protection, and sensors.

At the International Defense Exhibition and Conference, one of the world's largest arms fairs, weapons-makers from around the world show off their latest. At this year's show in Dubai, China flaunted a range of high-tech weaponry spread across over 16,000 square feet of floor space. Included: S-20 attack submarines, FC-31 stealth fighter jets, and updates to laser and drone weaponry.

Huanqiu
Silent Hunter

The Silent Hunter laser is powerful enough to cut through light vehicle armor at up to a kilometer away, making you wonder if China already has more powerful laser weapons only for domestic use.

Let's start with lasers. Poly Technologies showed off The Silent Hunter, one of the world's most powerful laser weapons. It claims an output of at least 50-70 kilowatts, which would make it more powerful than the 33-kilowatt laser weapon systems (LaWS) currently deployed on the USS Ponce. The laser is probably based on a smaller anti-drone laser, the Low Altitude Guard. That's enough to knock out automobiles by burning out their engines from over a mile away, as the 30-kilowatt Lockheed Martin ATHENA laser demonstrated in 2015. The Silent Hunter uses fibre optic lasers (fibre optics doped with rare earth minerals), which provide weight savings over chemical lasers through increasing optical gain by kilometers of coiled fibre optics (as opposed to bulky chemical lasers). The Silent Hunter is likely to be scaled up and equipped with radars to complement its optical/infrared tracking system, making it a capable close range defense system against enemy missiles, artillery, drones and aircraft.


xyz at China Defense Forum
CH-5

The CH-5 has a flight time of 60 hours and a 4,400-mile range, which is greater than some reported figures for the MQ-9 Repear.

The CH-5 drone is China's largest UCAV offered for export, with a fuel-efficient turboprop engine that gives it a 4,400-mile range and 60 hour flight time (soon to become 12,000 miles and 120 hours of flight). In addition to carrying one ton of weapons, its communications systems allows its controller to use the plane as a relay station for controlling other drones. It could also benefit from breakthroughs in Chinese AI to work as part of an autonomous drone swarm in the future.

In the robotics category, there was also a tracked unmanned ground vehicle armed with a forward firing machine gun. Weighing between 50 and 100 pounds, it could be carried by platoon level units for patrol and breaching duties.


Screenshot from China Central Television (CCTV)
Machine Gun Robot

The tracked robot in the background is a remotely armed robot with a machine gun, along with an active suspension system for traversing urban obstacles.

Conventional ground vehicles were also on display for sale. The 52-ton VT-4 tank is already an export success, with the sale of a battalion to Thailand. The VT-4 is a scaled-down version of the heavy ZTZ-99A tank, and can fire 125mm armor-piercing and guided munitions. Additionally, the VT-4 can reportedly be fitted with an active protection system (APS) to physically destroy enemy missiles targeting the tank. The PLZ-52 self-propelled howitzer has the ability to shoot an extended-range 155mm shell to a range of 62 miles, along with more conventional munitions to a maximum range of 32 to 37 miles. Given that the PLZ-52's predecessor, the PLZ-45, found fans in Kuwait, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia, the PLZ-05 is likely to be popular in foreign markets.


Chinese Internet
Big Guns

The 155mm PLZ-04 self-propelled howitzer, seen here in desert camouflage, can fire boosted ammunition with a 62-mile range. Its export variant is the PLZ-52.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) recently came out with report that China is "near parity" with western nations in terms of indigenous defense technology. As we can see from IDEX 2017, that is playing out in fields that range from tanks to lasers. And as the Chinese defense industry innovates more, it will likely grab an even bigger share of international arms sales.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
49,800
81
54,479
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan



Chinese GuoRong Technology company has recently conducted trials of the new truck-mounted laser weapon system that able to blast drones out of the sky.

The company released video of successful tests of new laser cannon systems mounted on truck chassis. In the video, released by GuoRong Technology, a laser cannon destroyed drones that seem to be the model Phantom 3 of the Chinese manufacturer DJI flying nearly a kilometer of the anti-drone system.

The company claims the laser system successfully fired at least twice with its power laser class of kW, including one on a plate of aluminum a few millimeters thick at a distance of 360 meters. In less than ten seconds, the aluminum plate was pierced with a hole about four centimeters in diameter, and the drone, with its control unit destroyed by laser, finally crashed to the ground.

More: ATHENA the anti drone laser from Lockheed Martin

The new laser cannon is a modern anti-drone laser system developed to protect military units from being tracked or targeting from unmanned aerial vehicles while on a mission. It is provided by a combination of a multi-mission radar, electro-optical surveillance suite and laser weapon station.

http://defence-blog.com/news/china-successfully-tests-laser-weapons-system.html
 
siegecrossbow

siegecrossbow

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 19, 2010
4,329
5
5,314
Country
China
Location
United States
Zarvan said:



Chinese GuoRong Technology company has recently conducted trials of the new truck-mounted laser weapon system that able to blast drones out of the sky.

The company released video of successful tests of new laser cannon systems mounted on truck chassis. In the video, released by GuoRong Technology, a laser cannon destroyed drones that seem to be the model Phantom 3 of the Chinese manufacturer DJI flying nearly a kilometer of the anti-drone system.

The company claims the laser system successfully fired at least twice with its power laser class of kW, including one on a plate of aluminum a few millimeters thick at a distance of 360 meters. In less than ten seconds, the aluminum plate was pierced with a hole about four centimeters in diameter, and the drone, with its control unit destroyed by laser, finally crashed to the ground.

More: ATHENA the anti drone laser from Lockheed Martin

The new laser cannon is a modern anti-drone laser system developed to protect military units from being tracked or targeting from unmanned aerial vehicles while on a mission. It is provided by a combination of a multi-mission radar, electro-optical surveillance suite and laser weapon station.

http://defence-blog.com/news/china-successfully-tests-laser-weapons-system.html
Click to expand...
This is pretty much a toy compared with the Silent Hunter Laser that debuted earlier this year.

http://english.chinamil.com.cn/view/2017-02/24/content_7501822.htm
 
siegecrossbow

siegecrossbow

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 19, 2010
4,329
5
5,314
Country
China
Location
United States
https://www.businessinsider.com/chi...-ready-for-the-arms-market-state-media-2019-1

China commitment to new-tech military hardware are proof that it's latest laser weapons have a "bright future" on the international arms market, state media has claimed in multiple write-ups aimed at international arms dealers and nation-state buyers.

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp, has developed a road-mobile laser defense system called the LW-30, which uses a high-energy laser beam to destroy targets.

CASIC, China's largest maker of missiles, has also brought the CM-401 supersonic anti-ship ballistic missile to market, describing it to the China Daily as capable of making rapid, precision strikes against medium-sized or large vessels, or against land targets.

For a closer look at the CM-401, visit Jane's Defense weeklyhere.

CASIC claims the weapon uses a "near-space trajectory", which means it flies up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) above the ground, maneuvering at hypersonic speeds towards its target.

Meanwhile, China South Industries Group Corporation (CSIGC) a major manufacturer of military ground weapons, wants to secure buyers for its mine-clearing laser gun.

Carried by a light-duty armored vehicle and together with the laser weapon system, CSICG unveiled the laser weapon during the recent Zhuhai China 2018 air show, creatively called the "light-vehicle laser demining and detonation system."

The system can destroy explosive devices such as mines through high-power laser irradiation at a long distance, avoiding casualties caused by manual bomb disposal, designers told state-owned media.

According to Global Security, CSIGC is an especially large and internationally operating state-owned corporate established under the State Council, which falls under the purview of Premier Li Keying.

With splashes across all the major state-owned foreign language media, the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp (CASIC) has begun a strange sales strategy for its newly developed road-mobile laser defense system.

China has pumped money and perhaps a little hyperbole into its laser weaponry research, but according to state media, the LW-30 is going to fly off the shelves.

The LW-30 uses a high-energy laser beam to destroy targets ranging from drones and guided bombs to mortar shells. It features high efficiency, rapid response, a good hit rate and flexibility, according to CASIC.

An LW-30 combat unit includes one radar-equipped vehicle for battlefield communications and control and at least one laser gun-carrying vehicle and one logistical support vehicle.

The laser gun can be deployed with close-in weapons systems and air-defense missiles to form a defensive network free of blind spots, CASIC claims.

According to The People's Daily, in a typical scenario, the LW-30's radar will scan, detect and track an incoming target before transmitting the information to the laser gun.

The gun will reportedly then analyze the most vulnerable part of the target and lay a laser beam onto it.

"Destruction takes place in a matter of seconds," according to People's.

As part of the sales pitch, People's cited a Beijing-based "observer of advanced weaponry," who seemed to suggest that the new laser weapons were a more effective and less expensive way to intercept guided weaponry.

Wu Peixin, the said "observer of advanced weaponry" told China Daily the new weapons would sell well on arms markets.

"Therefore, a laser gun is the most suitable weapon to defend against these threats," he said. "Every military power in the world has been striving to develop laser weapons. They have bright prospects in the international arms market."

In addition to CASIC, other state-owned defense conglomerates are ready to take their laser weapon systems to market, although science has it's doubters.

China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation is the world's largest shipbuilder, and its technology is undoubtedly dual-use. That is to say, one of the reasons China's navy has been built up so quickly is because of the initial investments made way back by Deng Xiao Ping to revive China's shipbuilding capacity - all but ignored under Mao Zedong - have resulted in CSIC and other shipbuilders producing both leisure and military naval technology.

CSIC meanwhile, claims has made another vehicle-mounted laser weapon that integrates detection and control devices and the laser gun in one six-wheeled vehicle.

"Observers said the system should be fielded to deal with low-flying targets such as small unmanned aircraft," state media said.

Before market reforms reinvigorated the People's liberation Army and the defense industry in China, five corporations and one ministry represented China's defense industrial base, now each of the five corporations have been divided into two competing corporations in the shipbuilding, aviation, nuclear, ordnance and missile/aerospace arenas.

The current organization of China's defense industrial base is pretty simple - two competing corporations face one a other in the five key divisions through shipbuilding, aviation, nuclear, ordnance and missile/aerospace.

These include China North Industries Group Corporation (CNIGC) and China South Industries Group Corporation (CSIGC). Each with friendlier subordinate import/export set ups - China North Industries Corporation and China Great Wall Industries Corporation - which facilitate import and sales of commercial and military goods for profit.

Strategic competition with the US is pushing China to speed up the development of new weaponry, from rail gun technology, laser weaponry and hypersonic vehicles and is probably fast tracking and promoting its military inroads amid rising geopolitical tensions.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 1, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

The SC
Chinese Strategic Missile Defense: Will It Happen, and What Would It Mean?
Replies
3
Views
1K
samsara
samsara
Mugwop
Bunkers
Replies
7
Views
2K
Mugwop
Mugwop
Chanakyaa
The Untold Story | The Real Father of Pakistan's Nuclear Progarm.
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
119
Views
39K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Si|enT S0LdieR , D.g. 1.s.1. Lt. generaL akhtar abdur Rahman .
Replies
2
Views
12K
peter chamberlin
P
A
  • Locked
compare pakistan and china force
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
8K
mjnaushad
mjnaushad

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top